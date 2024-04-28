Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Taapsee Pannu reveals how she kept her wedding with Mathias Boe secret: 'The chances of the news getting leaked...'

Aftab Shivdasani joins Welcome 3, reunites with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, fans say 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo'

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead under suspicious circumstances, wrote cryptic note on WhatsApp before death

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

This place begins work on world's largest airport terminal, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taapsee Pannu reveals how she kept her wedding with Mathias Boe secret: 'The chances of the news getting leaked...'

Aftab Shivdasani joins Welcome 3, reunites with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, fans say 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo'

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals eye resurgence against in-form Kolkata Knight Riders

5 animals that can kill crocodile

6 dangerous food combinations you must avoid

Batters with centuries in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Taapsee Pannu reveals how she kept her wedding with Mathias Boe secret: 'The chances of the news getting leaked...'

Aftab Shivdasani joins Welcome 3, reunites with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, fans say 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo'

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani joins Welcome 3, reunites with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, fans say 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo'

With Welcome To The Jungle, Aftab and Akshay are reuniting after 14 years of Kambakht Ishq.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 10:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Akshay Kumar-Aftab Shivadasani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 (officially titled Welcome To The Jungle) is among the much-awaited releases of the year. Ahmed Khan's directorial has an ensemble cast, and now another actor joined the cast. Aftab Shivdasani has now officially joined the cast of Welcome 3. Aftab is reuniting with Akshay after 14 years. They have earlier collaborated on laugh riots Awaara Paagal Deewana (2002), Deewane Huye Paagal (2006), and Kambakht Ishq (2009). 

Aftab shared the announcement news on his Instagram. The Kasoor actor shared a carousel post with photos of him and Akki from 2008. In another photo, he shared the clapboard of Welcome To The Jungle. Sharing the photos,  he wrote, "First Photo taken 16 years apart (2008 & 2024). As you can see, nothing has changed (two laughing emojis) Thank you ‘Awara’ for ‘welcome’-ing this ‘Deewana’ to this ‘Paagal’ Jungle!”

As soon as he dropped the post, several netizens demanded Awaara Paagal Deewana 2. "Arey Awaara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo yaar," wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, "Chalo coffee peete hain." One of the netizens wrote, "Yeh kya harkatein Ho Rahi Hai." An internet user wrote, "Guruji, Gulabji And BhaiJi." Apart from Aftab and Akshay, Welcome 3 stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Daler Mehendi, Mika, Krushna Abhishek. 

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In Ali Abbas Zafar's big-budget actioner, Akshay co-staared with Tiger Shroff. The movie garnered negative critics reviews, and badly performed at the box office, becoming this year's biggest box office disaster. Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled for December 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Arijit Singh apologises to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at live concert, watch viral video to know the reason

Ankiti Bose Case: Court orders stay on posting defamatory content against former Zilingo CEO

Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Indian genius who completed class 10th at age 8, then became India’s youngest PhD holder at…

CBSE Board Result 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected soon, know how to check results online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement