Aftab Shivdasani joins Welcome 3, reunites with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, fans say 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo'

With Welcome To The Jungle, Aftab and Akshay are reuniting after 14 years of Kambakht Ishq.

Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 (officially titled Welcome To The Jungle) is among the much-awaited releases of the year. Ahmed Khan's directorial has an ensemble cast, and now another actor joined the cast. Aftab Shivdasani has now officially joined the cast of Welcome 3. Aftab is reuniting with Akshay after 14 years. They have earlier collaborated on laugh riots Awaara Paagal Deewana (2002), Deewane Huye Paagal (2006), and Kambakht Ishq (2009).

Aftab shared the announcement news on his Instagram. The Kasoor actor shared a carousel post with photos of him and Akki from 2008. In another photo, he shared the clapboard of Welcome To The Jungle. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "First Photo taken 16 years apart (2008 & 2024). As you can see, nothing has changed (two laughing emojis) Thank you ‘Awara’ for ‘welcome’-ing this ‘Deewana’ to this ‘Paagal’ Jungle!”

As soon as he dropped the post, several netizens demanded Awaara Paagal Deewana 2. "Arey Awaara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo yaar," wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, "Chalo coffee peete hain." One of the netizens wrote, "Yeh kya harkatein Ho Rahi Hai." An internet user wrote, "Guruji, Gulabji And BhaiJi." Apart from Aftab and Akshay, Welcome 3 stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Daler Mehendi, Mika, Krushna Abhishek.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In Ali Abbas Zafar's big-budget actioner, Akshay co-staared with Tiger Shroff. The movie garnered negative critics reviews, and badly performed at the box office, becoming this year's biggest box office disaster. Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled for December 2024.