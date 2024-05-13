Meet Indian-origin man who worked as salesman, lost job, now right-hand man of world’s 8th richest, his net worth is...

Ajit Jain, who belongs to Sundargarh in Odisha, has often been dubbed by Buffett himself as having a golden touch, earning him the moniker "Warren Buffett of Insurance".

American investor Warren Buffett needs no introduction and the market capitalisation of his company, Berkshire Hathaway, stands at $889.52 billion, which is nearly four times higher than India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries ($228.03 billion). Well in this article, we are not really going to talk about Buffett, but instead about Ajit Jain, the Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations for Berkshire Hathaway.

Jain pursued his initial education in Cuttack and then obtained a BTech degree from the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Starting his career as a salesman at IBM but lost his job in three years. He eventually earned an MBA and then worked for McKinsey & Company.

Waffett has always talked highly about Jain. In Buffett’s own words, “Ajit came to Berkshire in 1986. Very quickly, I realised we had acquired an extraordinary talent. So I did the logical thing: I wrote to his parents in New Delhi and asked if they had another one like him at home. Of course, I knew the answer before writing. There isn’t anyone like Ajit.”



Former Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, Anshu Jain, is Ajit Jain's cousin. Meanwhile, Warren Buffett is in the eighth spot on the list of the world's richest individuals with a fortune of $133 billion (Rs 11 lakh crore), according to Forbes.