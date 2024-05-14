Twitter
Indian UN staff member killed in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war: Report

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called 'publicity stunt': 'The whole world is…'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Meet actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, sister of popular models, is now getting trolled on social media for..

Bollywood

Meet actor, who belongs to family of superstars, has only 1 hit, 14 flops in 21 years; quit films, is now…

This star kid, who has no hits in the last 20 years, is all set to make a comeback on screen.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 07:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Zayed Khan addressing fans (Image: Instagram)
Many Bollywood star kids, who fail to make their mark in the entertainment industry leave the industry after a brief period of time. Another such actor, who gave only 1 hit in his career, later quit films, however, he's set to make a comeback now. 

The actor we are talking about belongs to the family of superstars and has been away from the industry for a long. He once worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and is now all set to make his comeback to the big screens. He is none other than Zayed Khan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZAYED KHAN (@itszayedkhan)

Zayed Khan is the son of Sanjay Khan, who was a superstar of the 1970s-80s. He is also the nephew of Feroz Khan and first cousin of Fardeen Khan. Despite belonging to a family of superstars, Zayed Khan failed to make his mark in Bollywood. The actor made his debut with the movie Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, which proved to be a flop at the box office. 

He then starred in the movie Main Hoon Na, wherein he essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's half-brother. Their bromance was much talked about and the film, helmed by Farah Khan, proved to be a commercial and critical success. This was the only hit Zayed Khan starred in his career. 

After the success of Main Hoon Na, Zayed Khan starred in several films like Shaadi Number One, Vada, Dus, Fight Club, Mission Istanbul, and Yuvraj, Anjaana Anjaani, however, the majority of them proved to be a flop at the box office. The actor, who tasted success with just one film, later saw a huge downfall as none of his films worked at the box office, and in 2015, after the failure of Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, the actor quit Bollywood. 

He did try his luck in television and worked in the television show Haasil, however, his stint on television was also a short one and since 2018, the actor has been away from the glamour world. However, Zayed has been quite active on social media. The actor last year took to his Instagram and revealed that he is soon going to make his comeback to films and wrote, "Hello people! With your love & support, it's been "20 YEARS" for me in the industry. As then, once again I'm excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can't wait to share it with you guys!!!! gonna be Kickass.!!!!" 

