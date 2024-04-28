Twitter
Sahil Khan detained by Mumbai SIT in Mahadev betting app case

Sahil Khan has been detained from Chhattisgarh after his request for pre-arrest bail was rejected.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 09:26 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Actor and influencer Sahil Khan has been detained by the Mumbai Police due to allegedly being involved in the Mahadev betting app case. As per the PTI report, the Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigating Team (SIT) detained him in Chhattisgarh after his request for pre-arrest bail was turned down by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, a single judge bench of Justice SV Kotwal while dismissing Sahil Khan's bail plea said, “The entire operation is illegal. A huge amount is involved. Fictitious bank accounts are created. Different fake SIM cards are used in big numbers. The applicant is directly connected with the App ‘The Lion Book247.” 

Matunga police registered the FIR in November 2023 based on the complaint lodged by Prakash Bankar, a social activist, who found several online betting apps on social media, including Khiladi Book (a division of Mahadev app) promoted by Sahil Khan. He accused the actor of using social media platforms to induce potential players to invest and sign up on the portal. In December 2023, Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigating Team (SIT) issued a summons to Sahil and three others. However, he did not turn up for questioning by the police.

The FIR stated, “he was directly connected with an online betting application. ” However, the actor and fitness influencer Sahil Khan approached the HC for pre-arrest bail in the case claiming that being a celebrity, he ‘merely acted as a brand promoter’, relying on an Influencer Engagement Agreement dated February 21, 2022, with M/s. Isports247, a sports management company, for promotion of the brand The Lion Book and has no direct link with the betting platform. However, the police claimed that he was a co-owner of the betting app. 

Sahil Khan, who is popularly known for films like Excuse Me and Style, later quit films to work as a fitness influencer. He runs a company Divine Nutrition founded by him which sells fitness supplements.

