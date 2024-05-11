Twitter
Can you see the Great Wall of China from space? here's the truth

The Great Wall of China, a marvel of ancient engineering, has long been shrouded in myth.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 11, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

The Great Wall of China stands as a testament to human ingenuity, spanning across the ancient landscape of China. Stretching over a staggering 8,850 kilometers, this colossal structure is renowned as the largest man-made project in the world, captivating the imagination of people worldwide.

Originating from the Shanhai Pass, a fortress constructed during the Ming Dynasty, the Wall's significance is deeply entrenched in history. Depending on one's perspective, it either commences or concludes at this juncture, where it majestically meets the Bohai Sea. Aptly named "Laolongtou," or Old Dragon’s Head, this section evokes imagery of a mythical creature gracefully drinking from the sea, with its construction dating back to 1579 under the Ming dynasty's reign.

Misconceptions have long shrouded the Great Wall, with myths persisting over centuries. Among these fallacious beliefs was the notion that it stands as the sole man-made structure visible from space. This myth endured for centuries, tracing its origins back to the conjecture of figures like English scientist Rev William Stukeley in the 18th century, who speculated on its visibility from the Moon. Similarly, in the 19th century, Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli's observations of Martian features fueled further speculation.

However, the truth came to light during NASA's Apollo missions. Neil Armstrong, the iconic first human to set foot on the lunar surface, debunked the myth during numerous interviews. He affirmed that no man-made structures were discernible from the Moon's vantage point, only natural features adorning the Earth's canvas. His sentiments were echoed by Alan Bean, another astronaut who walked on the Moon during the Apollo 12 mission, emphasizing the absence of any visible man-made objects.

