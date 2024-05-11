Twitter
Bollywood

Ashutosh Rana breaks silence on his deepfake video supporting a political party: 'I would only be answerable to...'

Ashutosh Rana opened up on his deepfake video, in which he was seen appealing citizens to vote for BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 11, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In the last few months, many Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif have been victims of deepfake videos. Ashutosh Rana is also in this list as a few days ago, one deepfake video became viral in which the actor was seen reciting a poem with the BJP emblem, urging the ciitizens to vote for the Narendra Modi-led political party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Now, in a recent interview, Ashutosh Rana has broken his silence on the deepfake video. Talking to IndiaToday.in, the War actor said, "Today, your face can be added to any video, and that could even lead to your character assassination. And even if that happens someday, I would only be answerable to my wife (Renuka Shahane), my two kids, my parents, who are no longer alive, and my guru. Otherwise, I really don't care. However, I will say it again, that one has to be cautious. It takes years to build an image and just a day to destroy it."

When the Pathaan actor was asked if he will be interesting in joining the politics, he added, "Usually, it happens that way but has been the other way for me. Before I became abhineta (actor), I was a neta (politician). This is why people feel that I would soon join the sansad (Parliament). But not everyone can be in the Parliament, some people are on the road, part of the crowd. And I am one of them. I really feel if the public is awakened, that's when the Parliament also shines."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashutosh Rana is seen in the latest JioCinema web series Murder In Mahim, which premiered on May 10. Directed by Raj Acharya, the crime drama also stars Vijay Raaz, Shivaji Satam, and Shivani Raghuvanshi in the lead roles.

