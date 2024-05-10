Billionaire Gautam Singhania buys another McLaren supercar, takes Rs 5.91 crore car for a spin

Apart from the new McLaren 750S, Gautam Singhania also owns a McLaren 720S and McLaren 570S.

Gautam Singhania is one of the billionaires whose name pops up next to Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and others when you talk about luxury car enthusiasts. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Gautam Singhania often makes it to the headlines due to his love for cars and he is once again trending on social media due to his latest purchase. As per a report by Cartoq, billionaire Gautam Singhania has bought a new McLaren 750S. This is the third McLaren in his super expensive car collection. Latest supercar of Raymond Group’s chief is finished in a dual-tone shade of Orange and Black.

Priced at Rs Rs 5.91 crore (ex-showroom), the McLaren 750S is 10 percent faster than the 720S. It is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo flat-plane V8 engine that generates a maximum of 750 PS and 800 Nm of peak torque.

McLaren claims that the 750S is 10 percent faster than the 720S. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds, and the car can reach the 200 kmph mark in just 4.4 seconds. This supercar is worth Rs 5.91 crore, ex-showroom. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds, and it can attain the speed of 200 kmph in just 4.4 seconds.

Apart from the new McLaren 750S, Gautam Singhania also owns a McLaren 720S and McLaren 570S.