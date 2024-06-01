Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

'Time for this war to end': US President Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to...

Weather update: These states to get respite from severe heatwave from today; check full forecast

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting in 57 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

From Aadhar card to driving license: New rules to come into effect from June 1; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's 'black magic' ritual claim

Rinku Dhawan reacts strongly to Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage: 'You need to...'

Malala Yousafzai makes screen debut with British sitcom We Are Lady Parts Season 2, her cowboy look goes viral

8 anticipated films to watch out for in June

Mental health: Drinks to combat depression and stress 

8 Bollywood films you don't know were Hollywood remakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

India's highest paid villain earns Rs 200 crore a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman's fees; not Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol

Malaika Arora addresses breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor, actress' manager says...

Rinku Dhawan reacts strongly to Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage: 'You need to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...

This actress, who became a superstar with first film, later quit films after being rejected by directors.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 07:10 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...
Mandakini's still from Aankh Pe Dhoop Ka Chashma
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many Bollywood actresses, who gained fame at a young age, later left the industry after one mistake ruined their careers. One such actress, who worked in only one all-time blockbuster, is now a housewife. 

The actress we are talking about created controversy with her bold scenes. She worked with many superstars like Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, and more, however, was rejected by directors after a point of time and thus quit films. She is none other than Mandakini. 

Mandakini was born in Meerut as Yasmeen Joseph. She was discovered by Raj Kapoor, who then gave her the screen name Mandakini. Raj Kapoor decided to cast her as the lead actress in his film Ram Teri Ganga Maili and changed her life completely. 

At the age of 22, Mandakini made her Bollywood debut with Ram Teri Ganga Maili which emerged to be an all-time blockbuster and made her an overnight star. Though the film also created controversy as Mandakini had several partially nude scenes in the movie, the actress made her mark in the industry with her debut film. 

However, after this, most of the actress’ films failed at the box office. She did star in some of the hits Dance Dance with Mithun Chakraborty, Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda, and Kahan Hai Kanoon alongside Aditya Pancholi. 

In the early 1990s, Mandakini was linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, when she was seen in Dubai with the gangster. She did admit meeting him but denied rumours of an affair with him. However, this started a decline in her career. The actress revealed in an interview that directors rejected her due to demanding high fees. She said that once due to asking for Rs 1.5 lakh fees, the director replaced her with another actress who charged only Rs 75000. Even after becoming a superstar, her stardom seemed to be diminishing and she was restricted to side roles. 

This was the time she decided to distance herself from films and after starring in over 40 films in a span of 11 years, the actress quit the film industry. The actress got married to a former Buddhist Monk, Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, and embraced Buddhism. She now runs classes in Tibetan Yoga and her husband runs a Tibetan Herbal Centre. The couple have a son Rabbil and a daughter Rabze Innaya and stay away from the limelight.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet son of labourer, who bought goat for Rs 150 after selling wood, then bought cow, now owns Rs 3000 crore company...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

Mr & Mrs Mahi review: Janhvi, Rajkummar's earnest performances can't save film that doesn't really get cricket or women

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

P2P Lending vs Traditional Lending: Which is right for you?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement