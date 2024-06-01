Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...

This actress, who became a superstar with first film, later quit films after being rejected by directors.

Many Bollywood actresses, who gained fame at a young age, later left the industry after one mistake ruined their careers. One such actress, who worked in only one all-time blockbuster, is now a housewife.

The actress we are talking about created controversy with her bold scenes. She worked with many superstars like Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, and more, however, was rejected by directors after a point of time and thus quit films. She is none other than Mandakini.

Mandakini was born in Meerut as Yasmeen Joseph. She was discovered by Raj Kapoor, who then gave her the screen name Mandakini. Raj Kapoor decided to cast her as the lead actress in his film Ram Teri Ganga Maili and changed her life completely.

At the age of 22, Mandakini made her Bollywood debut with Ram Teri Ganga Maili which emerged to be an all-time blockbuster and made her an overnight star. Though the film also created controversy as Mandakini had several partially nude scenes in the movie, the actress made her mark in the industry with her debut film.

However, after this, most of the actress’ films failed at the box office. She did star in some of the hits Dance Dance with Mithun Chakraborty, Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda, and Kahan Hai Kanoon alongside Aditya Pancholi.

In the early 1990s, Mandakini was linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, when she was seen in Dubai with the gangster. She did admit meeting him but denied rumours of an affair with him. However, this started a decline in her career. The actress revealed in an interview that directors rejected her due to demanding high fees. She said that once due to asking for Rs 1.5 lakh fees, the director replaced her with another actress who charged only Rs 75000. Even after becoming a superstar, her stardom seemed to be diminishing and she was restricted to side roles.

This was the time she decided to distance herself from films and after starring in over 40 films in a span of 11 years, the actress quit the film industry. The actress got married to a former Buddhist Monk, Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, and embraced Buddhism. She now runs classes in Tibetan Yoga and her husband runs a Tibetan Herbal Centre. The couple have a son Rabbil and a daughter Rabze Innaya and stay away from the limelight.

