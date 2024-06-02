Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

Imran Khan recently shared photos of a construction site, revealing that he has been building his own home for years. As the trolls questioned him about his finances, he shut him down with a witty reply.

Imran Khan, who has been away from the limelight for a long time, recently dropped a series of pictures from a construction site turned villa, suggesting that he was building a house. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Imran shared a series of pictures showing a beautiful house under construction, surrounded by nature.

Amidst the admiration, one social media user wondered how he managed to finance the project, given his long absence from the film industry. The user wrote, "From where is he getting money?". The Delhi Belly actor, with his characteristic wit, responded directly, "I acted in a few movies back in the mid-2000s."

His response was lauded by other social media users. Reacting to Imran's comment, one said, "You're so witty," while another wrote, "Best reply." Responing to the Instagram user who questioned the actor's finances, one netizen commented, "Stop being a troll! Atleast he is better human than you!!!", while another added, "His (Imran's) generational wealth and the investments he made by acting into a lot of films will be at least a few hundred times than your net worth. Therefore instead of behaving like a pathetic loser on the profiles of people you're jealous of, please work hard to uplift your own sorry life."

The post Imran shared on his Instagram account featured pictures of the house in various stages of construction. Along with the pictures, he wrote a long caption revealing that he designed his home, right from closing the site as well as the interiors and how he has been building the home for years. The actor will soon make his Bollywood comeback, but hasn't made an official announcement yet. (With inputs from ANI)

