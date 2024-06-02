T20 World Cup 2024: Roston Chase shines as West Indies survive Papua New Guinea scare in Group C opener

Despite expectations of a dominant performance, the West Indies had to work diligently for their win.

The West Indies co-hosts narrowly avoided an upset as they began their home campaign with a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea in the Group C opener in Guyana on Sunday. Despite expectations of a dominant performance, the West Indies had to work diligently for their win, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the sport and the resilience of the underdog.

Two-time champions West Indies successfully limited Papua New Guinea (PNG) to a modest total of 136 for eight after choosing to bowl first in the Group C opener at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. PNG's innings got off to a shaky start after winning the toss and choosing to bat, finding themselves in trouble at 50 for four due to the impressive bowling attack led by the West Indies' pace and spin bowlers.

Romario Shepherd made an early breakthrough for West Indies by dismissing PNG opener Tony Ura in the second over. Ura, struggling against Shepherd's pace, edged the ball to the wicketkeeper, providing West Indies with their first wicket. Spinner Akeal Hosein built on this momentum by getting rid of number three batsman Lega Siaka with a well-executed arm ball that breached his defenses.

The pressure on PNG continued as Alzarri Joseph removed their captain Assad Vala from the field. Vala, who scored 21 runs off 22 balls, briefly resisted with a six over extra cover off Roston Chase, but his innings was cut short by a sharp catch at backward point by Chase himself.

In the midst of these early setbacks, Sese Bau emerged as the anchor of PNG's innings. Bau's 50 off 43 balls showcased resilience and strategic shot-making, stabilizing the innings. His 44-run partnership with Charles Amini (12) proved crucial in preventing a collapse. Bau skillfully rotated the strike and found boundaries when needed, ensuring the scoreboard continued to progress.