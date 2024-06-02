Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

T20 World Cup 2024: Roston Chase shines as West Indies survive Papua New Guinea scare in Group C opener

This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards

SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Amul Milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre across India, check new rates here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards

SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Maldives bans entry of Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'

10 yoga asanas to look younger

8 health benefits of Ice Apple

This Mughal emperor wore different color dress everyday, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards

Not Suniel Shetty, but this actor was playing Dev in Dhadkan, he later replaced action star from Sunny Deol's...

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Roston Chase shines as West Indies survive Papua New Guinea scare in Group C opener

Despite expectations of a dominant performance, the West Indies had to work diligently for their win.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 11:43 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: Roston Chase shines as West Indies survive Papua New Guinea scare in Group C opener
Courtesy: X @T20WorldCup
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The West Indies co-hosts narrowly avoided an upset as they began their home campaign with a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea in the Group C opener in Guyana on Sunday. Despite expectations of a dominant performance, the West Indies had to work diligently for their win, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the sport and the resilience of the underdog.

Two-time champions West Indies successfully limited Papua New Guinea (PNG) to a modest total of 136 for eight after choosing to bowl first in the Group C opener at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. PNG's innings got off to a shaky start after winning the toss and choosing to bat, finding themselves in trouble at 50 for four due to the impressive bowling attack led by the West Indies' pace and spin bowlers.

Romario Shepherd made an early breakthrough for West Indies by dismissing PNG opener Tony Ura in the second over. Ura, struggling against Shepherd's pace, edged the ball to the wicketkeeper, providing West Indies with their first wicket. Spinner Akeal Hosein built on this momentum by getting rid of number three batsman Lega Siaka with a well-executed arm ball that breached his defenses.

The pressure on PNG continued as Alzarri Joseph removed their captain Assad Vala from the field. Vala, who scored 21 runs off 22 balls, briefly resisted with a six over extra cover off Roston Chase, but his innings was cut short by a sharp catch at backward point by Chase himself.

In the midst of these early setbacks, Sese Bau emerged as the anchor of PNG's innings. Bau's 50 off 43 balls showcased resilience and strategic shot-making, stabilizing the innings. His 44-run partnership with Charles Amini (12) proved crucial in preventing a collapse. Bau skillfully rotated the strike and found boundaries when needed, ensuring the scoreboard continued to progress.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence on his personal, professional bad phase, says he will..

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, never did acting, runs big business, father was millionaire, her husband is..

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor feeds rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash, fans say 'get married'

Payal Kapadia issues first statement after Cannes win, says government needs to...

Disha Patani raises temperature at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash, looks mesmerising in backless green dress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement