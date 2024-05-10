Twitter
England pace legend James Anderson set to retire from Test cricket after talks with Brendon McCullum

DNA TV Show: Will Arvind Kejriwal's bail impact on AAP's election campaign for Lok Sabha polls?

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan centuries guide Gujarat Titans to 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Weather update: Heavy dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; brings temperature down

Cricket

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan centuries guide Gujarat Titans to 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans set a formidable target of 231 for 4, thanks to the powerful centuries by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 10, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

Courtesy: X @gujarat_titans
    The Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over the Chennai Super Kings by a margin of 35 runs in a thrilling match held in Ahmedabad. The Chennai Super Kings were held to a total of 196 for 8 in their pursuit of 232 runs in 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell showcased an impressive performance, scoring 63 runs off 34 balls, while Moeen Ali contributed 56 runs off 36 balls.

    The Gujarat Titans set a formidable target of 231 for 4, thanks to the powerful centuries by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The GT openers displayed exceptional teamwork, forming a partnership of 210 runs, which stands as the joint-highest first-wicket partnership in IPL history. Gill's remarkable innings of 104 runs off 55 balls and Sudharshan's impressive 103 runs off 51 balls left the CSK bowlers struggling to contain the onslaught.

    The decision by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to bowl first proved to be a challenging one, as the Gujarat Titans' batsmen dominated the game with their aggressive play. 

