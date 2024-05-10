IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan centuries guide Gujarat Titans to 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans set a formidable target of 231 for 4, thanks to the powerful centuries by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

The Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over the Chennai Super Kings by a margin of 35 runs in a thrilling match held in Ahmedabad. The Chennai Super Kings were held to a total of 196 for 8 in their pursuit of 232 runs in 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell showcased an impressive performance, scoring 63 runs off 34 balls, while Moeen Ali contributed 56 runs off 36 balls.

The GT openers displayed exceptional teamwork, forming a partnership of 210 runs, which stands as the joint-highest first-wicket partnership in IPL history. Gill's remarkable innings of 104 runs off 55 balls and Sudharshan's impressive 103 runs off 51 balls left the CSK bowlers struggling to contain the onslaught.

The decision by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to bowl first proved to be a challenging one, as the Gujarat Titans' batsmen dominated the game with their aggressive play.