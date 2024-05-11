India's biggest flop actor, worked with superstars, married girl half his age, once left Aamir's film midway due to..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Kind man assists duck family in crossing the road, internet lauds him

Can you see the Great Wall of China from space? here's the truth

Ashutosh Rana breaks silence on his deepfake video supporting a political party: 'I would only be answerable to...'

Meet India's most talented superstar, is actor, dancer, stuntman, singer, lyricist; not Ranbir, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman

This flop film was headlined by star kid, marked south actress's Bollywood debut, made in Rs 120 crore, earned just...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Kind man assists duck family in crossing the road, internet lauds him

Can you see the Great Wall of China from space? here's the truth

Ashutosh Rana breaks silence on his deepfake video supporting a political party: 'I would only be answerable to...'

Who owns Noida's Atta Market, what is rent here?

Hindu kings who were married to Mughal princess

6 shelved movies of Aamir Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Meet India's most talented superstar, is actor, dancer, stuntman, singer, lyricist; not Ranbir, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman

Meet actress, whose superstar boyfriend cheated on her after their wedding was planned, she quit films, is now...

Ashutosh Rana breaks silence on his deepfake video supporting a political party: 'I would only be answerable to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop actor, worked with superstars, married girl half his age, once left Aamir's film midway due to..

Although Milind Soman has done a lot of work in the 28 years of his acting career, he never worked in any big hit and remained a side actor in Bollywood. Even today, even after years, he is counted among the flop actors of Bollywood.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 11, 2024, 09:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Today, we will tell you about an actor in the film industry who is always in the news for his fitness. This actor has created a distinct identity for himself in Bollywood, television, and the modeling industry. That supermodel and famous actor of the 90s, who defeated the best of superstars with his fitness, impresses people with his health even at this age. You will be surprised to know that this actor once rejected an Aamir Khan film just because of a plate of breakfast.

    We are talking about none other than Milind Soman who rose to fame in the year 1995 after featuring in Alisha Chinai's music video, 'Made in India'. Milind Soman was born in Glasgow, Scotland, but later moved to India in 1973. Milind Soman started his career with modelling and music videos. He also worked in several Bollywood films but his career in acting proved to be super flop. 

    Milind Soman always managed to grab headlines more for his personal than professional life. Milind Soman first grabbed headlines when he got married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi. The couple got married in July 2006 and then got divorced in 2009. Milind Soman then got remarried to Ankita Konwar in 2018. Their union was much discussed by fans especially because of a 26-year-old age gap between them. 

    Although Milind Soman has done a lot of work in the 28 years of his acting career, he never worked in any big hit and remained a side actor in Bollywood. Even today, even after years, he is counted among the flop actors of Bollywood.

    Let us tell you that Milind Soman was first selected for the role of Deepak Tijori in the 1992 film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. However, the actor left the film midway as he was not getting breakfast on the set on time. Deepak Tijori himself once revealed this.

    Milind Soman will now be seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' where he will be seen essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet actress who worked in more than 150 TV shows, suddenly quit acting, left her husband to become a monk because..

    Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India, price starts at Rs 54,65,000

    Salman Khan house firing case: Accused did recce of two more Bollywood actors’ homes, says police

    SC gives Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1

    This Kapoor family actor worked as extra, side hero, did 50 films but had no lead role; even Raj Kapoor never cast him

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

    Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

    Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

    Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement