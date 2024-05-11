India's biggest flop actor, worked with superstars, married girl half his age, once left Aamir's film midway due to..

Although Milind Soman has done a lot of work in the 28 years of his acting career, he never worked in any big hit and remained a side actor in Bollywood. Even today, even after years, he is counted among the flop actors of Bollywood.

Today, we will tell you about an actor in the film industry who is always in the news for his fitness. This actor has created a distinct identity for himself in Bollywood, television, and the modeling industry. That supermodel and famous actor of the 90s, who defeated the best of superstars with his fitness, impresses people with his health even at this age. You will be surprised to know that this actor once rejected an Aamir Khan film just because of a plate of breakfast.

We are talking about none other than Milind Soman who rose to fame in the year 1995 after featuring in Alisha Chinai's music video, 'Made in India'. Milind Soman was born in Glasgow, Scotland, but later moved to India in 1973. Milind Soman started his career with modelling and music videos. He also worked in several Bollywood films but his career in acting proved to be super flop.

Milind Soman always managed to grab headlines more for his personal than professional life. Milind Soman first grabbed headlines when he got married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi. The couple got married in July 2006 and then got divorced in 2009. Milind Soman then got remarried to Ankita Konwar in 2018. Their union was much discussed by fans especially because of a 26-year-old age gap between them.

Let us tell you that Milind Soman was first selected for the role of Deepak Tijori in the 1992 film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. However, the actor left the film midway as he was not getting breakfast on the set on time. Deepak Tijori himself once revealed this.

Milind Soman will now be seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' where he will be seen essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.