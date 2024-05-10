KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 60 to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the IPL 2024's 60th match, Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11th at 7:30 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently leading the points table with 8 wins out of 11 matches, demonstrating their strong performance. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are struggling, positioned at the eighth spot with only 4 wins out of 12 matches in this season.

Live streaming details

When is the KKR vs MI, IPL 2024 match?

The match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 11th at 7:30pm.

Where to watch KKR vs MI, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to stream KKR vs MI, IPL 2024 match live?

The live streaming of the KKR vs MI cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata is renowned for its batsman-friendly conditions in the IPL. It features a flat surface with consistent bounce, allowing batsmen to execute their shots effortlessly. Additionally, the boundaries are short.

Weather report

According to accuweather.com, there are chances of rainfall on May 11, 2024. Two days ago, Mumbai Indians' practice session was washed out due to inclement weather conditions.

Predicted playing XI

MI - Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR - Philip Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy