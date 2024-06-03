Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's second-highest paid CEO, he earns Rs 66 crore per year, salary of top paid CEO is...

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left his high-paying job to build Rs 9000 crore business, his net worth is...

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's second-highest paid CEO, he earns Rs 66 crore per year, salary of top paid CEO is...

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Purple foods that reduce bad cholesterol, blood sugar levels

Who is Vikas Divyakirti's wife? What does she do?

7 superfoods for strong joints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

This flop of Aishwarya Rai was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore, director took 12 years to...

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's second-highest paid CEO, he earns Rs 66 crore per year, salary of top paid CEO is...

He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 07:27 PM IST

Meet India's second-highest paid CEO, he earns Rs 66 crore per year, salary of top paid CEO is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Infosys' Salil Parekh is the second-highest-paid chief executive officer (CEO) of an IT company in India. He received Rs 66.25 crore in FY24, according to remuneration data compiled from annual reports. Salil has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. Salil is only behind Wipro’s former CEO Thierry Delaporte, who earned USD 20 million (about Rs 166 crore) in FY24. Delaporte joined Wipro in June 2020 for a five-year term but resigned in April this year. Before this, Delaporte had worked as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Capgemini Group for 25 years. 

Meanwhile, Parekh's salary in FY24 increased primarily because he exercised higher restricted stock units (RSUs), a form of equity compensation offered to employees. He earned Rs 39.03 crore by exercising his RSUs. Of the Rs 66.25 crore compensation for FY24, Parekh earned Rs 7 crore in base pay, Rs 47 lakh as retiral benefits, and Rs 7.47 crore as variable pay or bonus.  Parekh’s FY23 compensation had declined to Rs 56 crore from Rs 71 crore in FY22.

Parekh has been leading the IT firm since January 2018. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay. He graduated in Aeronautical Engineering. The 59-year-old also holds a Master of Engineering degree in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University. Before joining Infosys, he used worked at Capgemini and Ernst & Young's consultancy division.

READ | Meet woman with Rs 8330 crore net worth, who left Ratan Tata's company, then founded firm from her flat, she is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced soon

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 69 seats, INDIA bloc to get 8

Toll tax hike: NHAI increases charges from Monday, to be rised by...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Wayanad Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: Will Rahul Gandhi retain this Kerala seat? Check predictions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement