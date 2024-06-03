Twitter
Business

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left his high-paying job to build Rs 9000 crore business, his net worth is...

Vembu purchased the "Zoho" domain name from a now-defunct hotel chain.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 07:31 PM IST

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left his high-paying job to build Rs 9000 crore business, his net worth is...
(Image source: X)


Tamil Nadu native Sridhar Vembu displayed exceptional academic ability at an early age. He attended IIT Madras and Princeton University after placing 27th in the fiercely competitive IIT JEE. In 1994, Vembu started working at Qualcomm as a wireless engineer, where he saw great potential for advancement.

Sridhar Vembu's Path to Entrepreneurship Vembu left his lucrative position at Qualcomm in the mid-1990s due to his entrepreneurial spirit. His brothers had already established a software company in Chennai, and he had a networking software draft from a friend at IIT Madras. Vembu saw a chance and started AdventNet in 1996 to sell telecom providers software. Web NMS, their initial offering, was a digital operations management tool that at a US tech fair even outperformed HP.

AdventNet reached 6 crores in sales by 1998, and the business grew under Vembu's leadership. Sales reached 50 crores in 2000 after they signed on Cisco as their first significant customer. Dedicated to long-term growth, Vembu declined an investor's offer of 50 crores at a valuation of 700 crores. AdventNet lost 150 clients as a result of the dotcom crash of 2001, leaving just three. Vembu turned down a 150 crore offer to sell the business. He gave up his salary for four years and paid his staff out of the company's cash reserves. During this period, they created ManageEngine, a mid-sized business IT management tool that quickly gained traction and was used by 60% of Fortune 500 companies. 

Vembu purchased the "Zoho" domain name from a now-defunct hotel chain. The introduction of Zoho CRM in 2005 signalled a sea change for the business. Zoho CRM had one million users by 2008. After changing its name to Zoho Corporation in 2009, AdventNet was able to offer more than 25 products and 50 mobile apps. Zoho reached 12 million users and 1,800 crores in sales by 2015.

Zoho's competitive pricing threatened the industry giant Salesforce, as it provided the same functionality at a fraction of the cost. Vembu resisted Salesforce's attempts to buy Zoho and turned down the offer. 

With 5,230 crores in revenue by November 2021, Zoho became a billion-dollar business. The COVID-19 pandemic further enhanced Zoho's success, as revenues increased to 6,711 crores and profits reached 1,918 crores.

Zoho Corporation is one of the biggest software companies in the world, with revenues of 8,700 crores and profits of 2,800 crores. Living in his hometown of Thanjavur village and riding a bicycle, Sridhar Vembu leads a modest life despite his enormous success and net worth of 28,000 crores. His transformation from a young man from a small town to the creator of a company valued at Rs. 9,000 crores without the need for outside investment is evidence of his foresight, tenacity, and inventiveness. Indian business magnate Sridhar Vembu recently generated a lot of buzz online when he displayed his newest car, an electric three-wheeler. 

Forbes lists Vembu as the 55th richest person in India, with a net worth of USD 3.75 billion (3,11,74,59,37,500 crore). He is the CEO of Zoho Corporation and a Padma Shri Awardee. Although he also has a Tata Nexon EV, he prefers the electric tricycle for travels under ten kilometres.


