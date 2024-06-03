Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Weather Update: When will there be respite from heatwave? This is what IMD has to say

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal today

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: EC orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal today

10 yoga asanas to look younger

8 health benefits of Ice Apple

This Mughal emperor wore different color dress everyday, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

HomeIndia

India

Weather Update: When will there be respite from heatwave? This is what IMD has to say

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heat wave conditions over northwest, central and east India were likely to continue with reduced intensity during the next three days.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 07:23 AM IST

Weather Update: When will there be respite from heatwave? This is what IMD has to say
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A reduction in the intensity of heatwave conditions is likely in the country over the next three days, the weather office said on Sunday. Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was the hottest in the country with a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa in Haryana and Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzled at 45.4 degrees Celsius followed by Jhansi and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh which recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius each, and Prithvipur in Madhya Pradesh and Bhiwani in Haryana at 45.1 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heat wave conditions over northwest, central and east India were likely to continue with reduced intensity during the next three days.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 42.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal for the season.

Aya Nagar in south Delhi recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge 43.7 degrees Celsius, and Palam 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Light rain with thundershowers were experienced in parts of Rajasthan.

The weather department has predicted more light to moderate rain in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions.

Jaipur MeT department Director Radheshyam Sharma said the maximum temperature will settle below 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days and relief from the heat wave is expected.

"Today, maximum temperatures have fallen by 3-4 degrees Celsius over some parts of East Madhya Pradesh; by 2-3 degrees Celsius in some parts of interior Odisha, Vidarbha, Punjab and by 1-2 degrees Celsius over some parts of Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh & adjoining East Rajasthan," it said.

It said maximum temperatures are in the range 43-45 degrees Celsius over some parts of north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Delhi, north Madhya Pradesh and southeast Madhya Pradesh; in the range 41-43 degrees Celsius over many parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Haryana, Delhi south Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; over some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana and south Interior Odisha.

The weather office said hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Bihar during June 2-4, Konkan & Goa on June 2-3; Odisha on June 5-6.
Among other places in Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius while Rohtak recorded a high of 44.2 degrees.

Ambala recorded a maximum of 42.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar registered a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius while Gurugram and Faridabad registered 42.5 degrees Celsius and 43.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda reeled at a maximum of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 42.2 degrees Celsius while Patiala's maximum settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius while Faridkot's maximum settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

The heat wave conditions persisted in Jammu which recorded the maximum temperature at 41.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above the season's average, the meteorological department said.

However, the day temperature in Jammu was 1.3 degrees Celsius less than that of the previous day, a spokesperson of the Met department said, adding that the city may witness relief from the prevailing conditions after June 4.

He said hot and dry weather over the plains of Jammu division is likely to continue till June 4. After that during the next three days, Jammu may see light to moderate rain or thunder in many places with gusty winds in a few places.

The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy on June 8 and 9, the spokesperson said. He said Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.8 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar, on the other hand, recorded a maximum of 30.3 degrees Celsius against 27.5 degrees Celsius the previous day, the spokesperson said, adding the day temperature in the city was four degrees above normal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?

Rare Cosmic Event: These Indian cities to witness 6 planets in one line on...

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

'The whole world....': Babar Azam opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters

Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: Will BJP end TMC's dominance in the state?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement