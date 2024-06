Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 18th Lok Sabha election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. There are 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. This time, 266 candidates participated in the Gujarat Lok Sabha election. Key candidates include Union Minister Amit Shah, who contested from the Gandhinagar seat, Parshottam Rupala, and Mansukh Mandaviya. The Lok Sabha election in Gujarat was conducted in single phase (third phase) on May 7. This multi-phase approach aimed to accommodate the large electorate and maintain security and efficiency throughout the process. The nation eagerly awaits the Lok Sabha Election results on June 4, 2024. Citizens are eager to know the winning candidates from major Gujarat seats. The Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 will reveal the voices of millions of voters and shape the future course of the nation. Stay tuned to see the full list of winner and loser candidates of the Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 here.

Check Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates

Gujarat Lok Sabha seats and candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Himmat Sinh Patel Ahmedabad East Gujarat INC TBD TBD 2 Shri Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel Ahmedabad East Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 3 Bharat Makwana Ahmedabad West Gujarat INC TBD TBD 4 Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana Ahmedabad West Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 5 Bharat Manubhai Sutariya Amreli Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 6 Jenny Thummar Amreli Gujarat INC TBD TBD 7 Amit Chavda Anand Gujarat INC TBD TBD 8 Miteshbhai Rameshbhai Patel Anand Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 9 Smt. (Dr.) Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Chaudhary Banaskantha Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 10 Ms. Geniben Thakor Banaskantha Gujarat INC TBD TBD 11 Siddharth Chaudhary Bardoli Gujarat INC TBD TBD 12 Prabhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava Bardoli Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 13 Mansukhbhai Vasava Bharuch Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 14 Chaitarbhai Damjibhai Vasava Bharuch Gujarat AAP TBD TBD 15 Umeshbhai Naranbhai Makwana Bhavnagar Gujarat AAP TBD TBD 16 Smt. Nimuben Bambhania Bhavnagar Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 17 Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa Chhota Udaipur Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 18 Sukhram Rathva Chhota Udaipur Gujarat INC TBD TBD 19 Prabhaben Taviyad Dahod Gujarat INC TBD TBD 20 Jasvantsinh Bhabhor Dahod Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 21 Amit Shah Gandhinagar Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 22 Sonal Patel Gandhinagar Gujarat INC TBD TBD 23 JP Maraviya Jamnagar Gujarat INC TBD TBD 24 Smt. Poonamben Maadam Jamnagar Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 25 Rajeshbhai Chudasama Junagadh Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 26 Jotva Hirabhai Arjanbhai Junagadh Gujarat INC TBD TBD 27 Vinodbhai Lakhmashi Chavda Kachchh Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 28 Nitishbhai Lalan Kachchh Gujarat INC TBD TBD 29 Devusinh Chauhan Kheda Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 30 Kalusinh Dabhi Kheda Gujarat INC TBD TBD 31 Ramji Thakor (Palvi) Mahesana Gujarat INC TBD TBD 32 Hari Bhai Patel Mahesana Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 33 C.R. Patil Navsari Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 34 Naishadh Desai Navsari Gujarat INC TBD TBD 35 Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav Panchmahal Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 36 Gulabsinh Chauhan Panchmahal Gujarat INC TBD TBD 37 Chandanji Thakor Patan Gujarat INC TBD TBD 38 Bharatsinghji Dabhi Patan Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 39 Lalitbhai Vasoya Porbandar Gujarat INC TBD TBD 40 Mansukhbhai Mandaviya Porbandar Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 41 Parshottam Rupala Rajkot Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 42 Pareshbhai Dhanani Rajkot Gujarat INC TBD TBD 43 Shobhaben Mahendrasinh Brariya Sabarkantha Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 44 Dr Tushar Chaudhary Sabarkantha Gujarat INC TBD TBD 45 Nilesh Kumbhani Surat Gujarat INC TBD TBD 46 Mukeshbhai Chandrakant Dalal Surat Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 47 Chandubhai Chhaganbhai shihora Surendranagar Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 48 Rutvikbhai Lavjibhai Makwana Surendranagar Gujarat INC TBD TBD 49 Padhiyar Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh (Bapu) Vadodara Gujarat INC TBD TBD 50 Dr Hemang Yogeshchandra Joshi Vadodara Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 51 Dhawal Patel Valsad Gujarat BJP TBD TBD 52 Anantbhai Patel Valsad Gujarat INC TBD TBD

