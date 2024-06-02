Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: List of South Indian delicacies Mukesh Ambani served on cruise

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant and Radhika is set to take place in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently hosting a lavish pre-wedding celebration for Bollywood celebrities aboard a luxurious cruise ship in Europe. This grand event features a series of vibrant parties and concerts, catering to 800 guests who will enjoy a menu that brings a taste of home. The Rameshwaram Cafe, a celebrated eatery from Bengaluru, has been chosen to serve exquisite South Indian cuisine and authentic filter coffee to the distinguished guests on the cruise.

The Rameshwaram Cafe announced the news on Instagram, sharing photos of their team aboard the cruise ship. They wrote, “Yet another Milestone, yet another feather to the Cap. We are happy to be a part of the world’s best pre-wedding celebrations happening at @celebritycruises in Spain. @therameshwaramcafe is the only restaurant from the south serving the best of the best South Indian food.”

Reports highlight a star-studded guest list, including Bollywood luminaries like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others. Stunning images and videos from this glamorous event are gradually appearing on various online platforms. Internationally renowned artists such as Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys performed on the cruise ship, along with the talented singer Guru Randhawa.

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant and Radhika is set to take place in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The main ceremonies will begin on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, the wedding ceremony. The following day, July 13, will feature the Shubh Aashirwad, a ceremony to seek divine blessings. The celebrations will conclude with the Mangal Utsav, the grand wedding reception, on July 14.