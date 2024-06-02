Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 results today: Check time and where to watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: List of South Indian delicacies Mukesh Ambani served on cruise

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup warm-up: Dominant India beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in New York

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, one of India’s youngest IAS officers who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was...

Kerala weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall on this day, check forecast

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 results today: Check time and where to watch

6 films Dharmendra lost to other stars

8 evening snacks with zero-oil for weight loss

Diabetes: 10 low-glycemic index foods to manage insulin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

Kajal Agarwal says south heroines are 'stereotyped', explains why Bollywood has meatier roles for married actresses

HomeIndia

India

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: List of South Indian delicacies Mukesh Ambani served on cruise

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant and Radhika is set to take place in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: List of South Indian delicacies Mukesh Ambani served on cruise
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently hosting a lavish pre-wedding celebration for Bollywood celebrities aboard a luxurious cruise ship in Europe. This grand event features a series of vibrant parties and concerts, catering to 800 guests who will enjoy a menu that brings a taste of home. The Rameshwaram Cafe, a celebrated eatery from Bengaluru, has been chosen to serve exquisite South Indian cuisine and authentic filter coffee to the distinguished guests on the cruise.

The Rameshwaram Cafe announced the news on Instagram, sharing photos of their team aboard the cruise ship. They wrote, “Yet another Milestone, yet another feather to the Cap. We are happy to be a part of the world’s best pre-wedding celebrations happening at @celebritycruises in Spain. @therameshwaramcafe is the only restaurant from the south serving the best of the best South Indian food.”

Reports highlight a star-studded guest list, including Bollywood luminaries like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others. Stunning images and videos from this glamorous event are gradually appearing on various online platforms. Internationally renowned artists such as Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys performed on the cruise ship, along with the talented singer Guru Randhawa.

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant and Radhika is set to take place in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The main ceremonies will begin on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, the wedding ceremony. The following day, July 13, will feature the Shubh Aashirwad, a ceremony to seek divine blessings. The celebrations will conclude with the Mangal Utsav, the grand wedding reception, on July 14.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor left UPSC dreams for Bollywood, was launched by Amitabh, fought Shah Rukh, then disappeared for years, now...

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP-NDA likely to win 2-4 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh warm-up match?

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada

India’s GDP grows 8.2% in FY24, Q4 economy growth at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement