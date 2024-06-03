Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced soon

Haryana voted in a single phase on May 25 to elect 10 members for the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Following the conclusion of polling on June 1, the News18 Mega Exit Poll suggests that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is al set to win the elections.

Haryana Lok Sabha elections 2024: Haryana's 10 constituencies include Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured a significant victory in Haryana, winning seven seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Congress secured two seats and one seat, respectively in the Lok Sabha Chunav result.

Several key candidates are contesting for seats across 10 constituencies in Haryana in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Here are five key constituencies:

Gurgaon: As one of the most developed areas in Haryana, Gurgaon holds substantial political importance due to its economic and infrastructural growth. It is expected to witness a fierce contest between the BJP and Congress. Key contenders are Raj Babbar (Congress), Rao Inderjeet Singh (Congress).

Karnal: Known for its agricultural significance and historical relevance, Karnal is another crucial constituency. The BJP has fielded former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from this seat.

Hisar: Hisar is notable for its agricultural and industrial importance, making it a key constituency in the state. Contenders include Jai Parkash (Congress) and Ranjit Singh (BJP)

Faridabad: As a major industrial hub, Faridabad plays a pivotal role in Haryana's economy and politics.

Rohtak: Rohtak holds political significance as a traditional stronghold of certain parties. Its importance is further accentuated by its educational institutions and agricultural activities Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) is contesting in Rohtak against.

Check Haryana Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates