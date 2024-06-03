Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's second-highest paid CEO, he earns Rs 66 crore per year, salary of top paid CEO is...

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left his high-paying job to build Rs 9000 crore business, his net worth is...

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's second-highest paid CEO, he earns Rs 66 crore per year, salary of top paid CEO is...

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Purple foods that reduce bad cholesterol, blood sugar levels

Who is Vikas Divyakirti's wife? What does she do?

7 superfoods for strong joints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh's decision to not wear a turban in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't stop the trolls'

This flop of Aishwarya Rai was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore, director took 12 years to...

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

HomeIndia

India

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced soon

Haryana voted in a single phase on May 25 to elect 10 members for the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Following the conclusion of polling on June 1, the News18 Mega Exit Poll suggests that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is al set to win the elections.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 07:16 PM IST

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced soon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Haryana Lok Sabha elections 2024: Haryana's 10 constituencies include Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat.
 
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured a significant victory in Haryana, winning seven seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Congress secured two seats and one seat, respectively in the Lok Sabha Chunav result.
 
Several key candidates are contesting for seats across 10 constituencies in Haryana in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. 
 
Here are five key constituencies:
 
Gurgaon: As one of the most developed areas in Haryana, Gurgaon holds substantial political importance due to its economic and infrastructural growth. It is expected to witness a fierce contest between the BJP and Congress.  Key contenders are Raj Babbar (Congress), Rao Inderjeet Singh (Congress).
 
Karnal: Known for its agricultural significance and historical relevance, Karnal is another crucial constituency. The BJP has fielded former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from this seat. 
 
Hisar: Hisar is notable for its agricultural and industrial importance, making it a key constituency in the state. Contenders include Jai Parkash (Congress) and Ranjit Singh (BJP)
 
Faridabad: As a major industrial hub, Faridabad plays a pivotal role in Haryana's economy and politics.
 
Rohtak: Rohtak holds political significance as a traditional stronghold of certain parties. Its importance is further accentuated by its educational institutions and agricultural activities Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) is contesting in Rohtak against.
 

Check Haryana Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates 

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Varun Choudhary Ambala Haryana INC TBD TBD
2 Smt. Banto Kataria Ambala Haryana BJP TBD TBD
3 Chaudhary Dharambir Singh Bhiwani-mahendragarh Haryana BJP TBD TBD
4 Rao Dan Singh Bhiwani-mahendragarh Haryana INC TBD TBD
5 Mahendra Pratap Faridabad Haryana INC TBD TBD
6 Krishan Pal Gurjar Faridabad Haryana BJP TBD TBD
7 Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav Gurgaon Haryana BJP TBD TBD
8 Raj Babbar Gurgaon Haryana INC TBD TBD
9 Ranjit Chautala Hisar Haryana BJP TBD TBD
10 Jai Prakash Hisar Haryana INC TBD TBD
11 Manohar Lal Khattar Karnal Haryana BJP TBD TBD
12 Divyanshu Budhiraja Karnal Haryana INC TBD TBD
13 Sushil Gupta Kurukshetra Haryana AAP TBD TBD
14 Naveen Jindal Kurukshetra Haryana BJP TBD TBD
15 Dr. Arvind Kumar Sharma Rohtak Haryana BJP TBD TBD
16 Deepender Singh Hooda Rohtak Haryana INC TBD TBD
17 Ashok Tanwar Sirsa Haryana BJP TBD TBD
18 Kumari Selja Sirsa Haryana INC TBD TBD
19 Satpal Brahmachari Sonipat Haryana INC TBD TBD
20 Mohal Lal Badoli Sonipat Haryana BJP TBD TBD
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 results today: Check time and where to watch

Meet actor with no flop in 9 years, has grossed Rs 2500 crore, but is unable to find producer for next film due to...

From Aadhar card to driving license: New rules to come into effect from June 1; check details

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive light rainfall amid heatwave, check forecast here

Mukesh Ambani returns from extravagant cruise party, travels in ‘gold’ Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement