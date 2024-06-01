Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

'Time for this war to end': US President Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to...

Weather update: These states to get respite from severe heatwave from today; check full forecast

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting in 57 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

From Aadhar card to driving license: New rules to come into effect from June 1; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's 'black magic' ritual claim

Rinku Dhawan reacts strongly to Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage: 'You need to...'

Malala Yousafzai makes screen debut with British sitcom We Are Lady Parts Season 2, her cowboy look goes viral

8 anticipated films to watch out for in June

Mental health: Drinks to combat depression and stress 

8 Bollywood films you don't know were Hollywood remakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

India's highest paid villain earns Rs 200 crore a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman's fees; not Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol

Malaika Arora addresses breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor, actress' manager says...

Rinku Dhawan reacts strongly to Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage: 'You need to...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: These states to get respite from severe heatwave from today; check full forecast

This year's Monsoon onset is two days earlier as the usual date of the onset is on June 1

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 06:34 AM IST

Weather update: These states to get respite from severe heatwave from today; check full forecast
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The India Meterological Department said on Friday that heatwave conditions are anticipated to become less intense in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from tomorrow, June 1.

IMD Scientist Soma Sen told ANI, "There have been a lot of casualties in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha in the last 24 hours. What we expect is that gradually, heat wave conditions will abate in this entire region starting tomorrow....Based on this, in most of these states--Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand--we have given an orange alert for heat waves for today. Tomorrow, heat wave conditions are likely to reduce slightly, because of which most of these states will go on yellow alert."

She also said that the orange alert will continue for Punjab and Haryana, along with Odisha.

The IMD scientist further added that thunderstorm activity is likely to increase from tomorrow. "Because of that, heatwave conditions will reduce".

Sen further said that monsoon has already been declared over South Peninsular India as well as Northeastern India.

The Southwest Monsoon hit the coast of Kerala and advanced into parts of northeast India from Thursday, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

This year's Monsoon onset is two days earlier as the usual date of the onset is on June 1.

This year, Kerala experienced widespread pre-monsoon rains.

In 2023, rainfall over the country as a whole during monsoon season (June-September), was 94 per cent of its long-period average.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas that it tends to cover.

These rains are crucial to the Indian agriculture economy (especially for kharif crops). India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif and rabi.

Crops that are sown during October and November and the produce harvested from January depending on maturity are Rabi. Crops sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains are harvested in October-November are kharif. Crops produced between Rabi and Kharif are Summer crops.

Traditionally, the Kharif crops are heavily dependent on the normal progression of monsoon rainfall. Paddy, moong, Bajra, maize, groundnut, soya bean, and cotton are some of the major Kharif crops.

The dependency of Kharif crop output on monsoon rainfall has been on a gradual decline, according to an analysis done by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

Earlier this year, IMD in its first long-range forecast stated the southwest monsoon (June-September) this year is expected to be above normal (106 per cent of the long-period average).

Skymet, a private forecaster, has also forecast a normal monsoon this year. India receives over 70 per cent of its overall rainfall during this southwest monsoon period.

Thus, the timely and proper occurrence of monsoon rainfall holds prominence for the Indian economy, given the livelihood of nearly 45 per cent of India's population depends on agriculture which depends on rainfall.

The IMD has been releasing its first stage forecast for southwest monsoon rainfall during April since 2003. The first stage forecasts hold importance for farmers, policymakers, and investors, who make use of this information to undertake necessary actions for the forthcoming Kharif season.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet son of labourer, who bought goat for Rs 150 after selling wood, then bought cow, now owns Rs 3000 crore company...

    This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

    Mr & Mrs Mahi review: Janhvi, Rajkummar's earnest performances can't save film that doesn't really get cricket or women

    As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

    P2P Lending vs Traditional Lending: Which is right for you?

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement