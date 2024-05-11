Legendary English pacer James Anderson announces retirement from Test cricket

England's legendary bowler, James Anderson, has confirmed that he will be retiring from Test cricket during the upcoming summer at home. The 41-year-old has announced that England's match against West Indies at Lord's this year will mark his final appearance in the format.

"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test," Anderson said in a statement on his social media.

"It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling," he added.

Anderson expressed his gratitude to his family for their unwavering support throughout the years.

"I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

"I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it’s always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn’t show it. See you at the Test. Go well, Jimmy x," he wrote on Instagram.

Anderson has appeared in 400 international matches and has taken 987 wickets across various formats, making him the leading seamer in this category. Although he played his last One Day International (ODI) during the 2015 World Cup, Anderson still holds the record for England with 269 wickets.