Ranveer Singh's biggest hit saw nationwide protest, director was assaulted, actor admitted trauma, film earned...

Ranveer Singh made hi debut with YRF’s Band Baaja Baarat and won hearts with the film. The actor then went on to establish himself as a star with several hits like Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, and more. However, do you know that his biggest hit earned a profit of over 300 crore?

Well yes, Ranveer Singh’s biggest hit saw nationwide protests even before the release and the actor admitted trauma after the film. It is none other than Padmaavat. Padmaavat is a historical epic directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Shahid Kapoor as Rajput ruler, Rawal Ratan Singh, and Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati. Even before the film was released, there were nationwide protests calling for a ban on the film.

The film is based on the 14th Century Muslim emperor Alauddin Khilji's attack on a kingdom after he was smitten by the beauty of its queen, Padmavati, who belonged to the Hindu Rajput caste. There were rumours that there is a dream sequence in the film where Khilji dreams of getting intimate with Padmavati. Just these rumours sparked protests even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali refused any such dream sequence in the film.

However, the protests got so bad that an FIR was filed against the actors and the directors, and not only this, The Karni Sena also vandalised the set of Padmaavat and assaulted Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Members of the Rajput Karni Sena stormed the film's sets at the historic Jaigarh and slapped the director.

However, after the release of the film, the protestors calmed down as there was no such love-making scene between Khilji and the queen. Made in Rs 215 crore, the film collected Rs 585 crore and emerged to be a blockbuster. The film earned a profit of Rs 370 crore making it Ranveer Singh’s biggest hit ever.

Ranveer Singh’s performance as Khilji was much appreciated by the audience. The actor revealed in an interview how playing Khilji was emotionally challenging for him and how he used to puke after every scene. Not only this, the actor also revealed that he locked himself in a room for 21 days to get into the character and later had to seek psychiatric help. According to a source, “It affected his reactions and behaviour towards people. Which is why, his friends advised him to get help in emerging beyond Khilji. He is going to a psychiatrist to get rid of the Khilji influences.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Don 3. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer came on board after Shah Rukh Khan rejected the script. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in a crucial role and fans are excited to see if Ranveer will be able to replace Shah Rukh as Don. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which is set to release in theatres on August 15 and also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

