Ranveer Singh's biggest hit saw nationwide protest, director was assaulted, actor admitted trauma, film earned...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man with Rs 8350 crore net worth, who took over Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani's bankrupt firm, he is...

Naseeruddin Shah reveals Pakistani fans' reaction to his character in Sarfarosh: 'Mujhe laga tha joote maarenge mujhe'

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali sends him best wishes after house firing incident: 'I want to appeal to Bishnoi community...'

This actress got married at 14, was cheated in love, became single mother, faced poverty, her daughter is superstar..

Israel-Gaza war: IDF orders new evacuations in southern Gaza as ceasefire talks fail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Naseeruddin Shah reveals Pakistani fans' reaction to his character in Sarfarosh: 'Mujhe laga tha joote maarenge mujhe'

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali sends him best wishes after house firing incident: 'I want to appeal to Bishnoi community...'

Viral video: Man wrestles giant python, internet is scared

This country of Europe to become Hindu nation?

7 warning signs of glaucoma

10 high-fiber foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Naseeruddin Shah reveals Pakistani fans' reaction to his character in Sarfarosh: 'Mujhe laga tha joote maarenge mujhe'

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali sends him best wishes after house firing incident: 'I want to appeal to Bishnoi community...'

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh's biggest hit saw nationwide protest, director was assaulted, actor admitted trauma, film earned...

Ranveer Singh locked himself in a room for 21 days for this movie, which became his biggest hit.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2024, 04:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Ranveer Singh's still from Padmaavat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranveer Singh made hi debut with YRF’s Band Baaja Baarat and won hearts with the film. The actor then went on to establish himself as a star with several hits like Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, and more. However, do you know that his biggest hit earned a profit of over 300 crore? 

Well yes, Ranveer Singh’s biggest hit saw nationwide protests even before the release and the actor admitted trauma after the film. It is none other than Padmaavat. Padmaavat is a historical epic directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Shahid Kapoor as Rajput ruler, Rawal Ratan Singh, and Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati. Even before the film was released, there were nationwide protests calling for a ban on the film.

The film is based on the 14th Century Muslim emperor Alauddin Khilji's attack on a kingdom after he was smitten by the beauty of its queen, Padmavati, who belonged to the Hindu Rajput caste. There were rumours that there is a dream sequence in the film where Khilji dreams of getting intimate with Padmavati. Just these rumours sparked protests even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali refused any such dream sequence in the film. 

However, the protests got so bad that an FIR was filed against the actors and the directors, and not only this, The Karni Sena also vandalised the set of Padmaavat and assaulted Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Members of the Rajput Karni Sena stormed the film's sets at the historic Jaigarh and slapped the director. 

However, after the release of the film, the protestors calmed down as there was no such love-making scene between Khilji and the queen. Made in Rs 215 crore, the film collected Rs 585 crore and emerged to be a blockbuster. The film earned a profit of Rs 370 crore making it Ranveer Singh’s biggest hit ever. 

Ranveer Singh’s performance as Khilji was much appreciated by the audience. The actor revealed in an interview how playing Khilji was emotionally challenging for him and how he used to puke after every scene. Not only this, the actor also revealed that he locked himself in a room for 21 days to get into the character and later had to seek psychiatric help. According to a source, “It affected his reactions and behaviour towards people. Which is why, his friends advised him to get help in emerging beyond Khilji. He is going to a psychiatrist to get rid of the Khilji influences.” 

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Don 3. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer came on board after Shah Rukh Khan rejected the script. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in a crucial role and fans are excited to see if Ranveer will be able to replace Shah Rukh as Don. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which is set to release in theatres on August 15 and also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NSA Doval, UK counterpart discuss critical tech, global issues during strategic dialogue

Razorpay gateway used in Rs 6 crore bank heist, 6 captured in police raid

Meet star kid, action hero's sister, MMA-trained entrepreneur, who is confirmed for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

BCCI to advertise for Team India's new head coach after T20 World Cup

Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement