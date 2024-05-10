Twitter
BCCI to advertise for Team India's new head coach after T20 World Cup

In November 2023, Dravid signed an extension as the head coach of the Indian team, along with his support staff.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 10, 2024, 08:17 PM IST

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, has officially announced that an advertisement seeking a new head coach will be released in the near future. Rahul Dravid, who has served as Team India's head coach since November 2021 and had his contract extended following the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup, is unlikely to receive another extension. 

The BCCI is preparing to launch the search for a new coach as Dravid's current contract with the Indian team is set to expire in June, coinciding with the team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In November 2023, Dravid signed an extension as the head coach of the Indian team, along with his support staff. However, the new contract is set to expire at the end of June 2024.

Jay Shah has clarified that Dravid will have the opportunity to apply for the role if he desires, but there will be no automatic extension as previously granted.

"Rahul's tenure is only up to June. So if he wants to apply, he is free to do so," the BCCI secretary told Cricbuzzand also refused to rule out the possibility of hiring a foreign coach.

"We cannot determine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign. It will be up to the CAC, and we are a global body," the BCCI official said.

Shah has essentially dismissed the idea of hiring separate coaches for different formats, a practice adopted by some other international boards.

"That decision will also be made by the CAC. There are many all-format players, like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, among others. Moreover, there is no precedent for such a situation in India."

Also read| Jay Shah reveals who made the decision to exclude Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan from BCCI central contracts list

