Bollywood

This flop film was headlined by star kid, marked south actress's Bollywood debut, made in Rs 120 crore, earned just...

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Mohenjo Daro was based on the Indus Valley civilisation. It marked the Bollywood debut of Pooja Hegde. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial was a major flop as it earned Rs 58 crore net in India against its massive budget of Rs 120 crore.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 11, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

A still from Mohenjo Daro
    Hrithik Roshan is one of the few star kids, who has attained the superstar status in Bollywood after delivering phenomenal performances and box office successes in films like War, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. But, the actor has also seen several flops in his career and one of them is the period drama Mohenjo Daro.

    After giving the commercially and critically-acclaimed film Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, Hrithik reunited with the filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for the 2008 film Mohenjo Daro. The action adventure drama was one of the most anticipated films since its announcement as it was the first major big-budget Bollywood production to be based on the Indus Valley civilisation.

    But as the film released on August 12, 2016, it turned out to be a major flop. Made in Rs 120 crore, Mohenjo Daro could not even earn half of its budget in India. The film earned Rs 58.23 crore net in India and grossed Rs 108 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). Mohenjo Daro's clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom also impacted its box office performance. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the crime thriller earned Rs 127 crore net in India and Rs 216 crore gross worldwide against its budget of Rs 50 crore. Rustom turned out to be the fourth-highest grossing Hindi film of 2016.

    The Hrithik Roshan-starrer marked the Bollywood debut of Pooja Hegde, who had previously impressed the audiences in her Tamil and Telugu films. After Mohenjo Daro's failure, Pooja had to wait for three more years until her next Hindi film Housefull 4, which was super hit. But, Pooja's last two Bollywood releases, Cirkus and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, have also been massive flops.

