England pace legend James Anderson set to retire from Test cricket after talks with Brendon McCullum

McCullum engaged in a one-on-one conversation with the 41-year-old Anderson, informing him of the team's strategic direction towards the future.

Renowned as the most prolific fast bowler in the history of Test cricket, James Anderson is reportedly preparing to bid farewell to the format this summer as England shifts its focus towards the future.

According to a report by The Guardian, England Test coach Brendon McCullum recently traveled from New Zealand to the UK for a brief visit. During this visit, McCullum engaged in a one-on-one conversation with the 41-year-old Anderson, informing him of the team's strategic direction towards the future. The discussion took place during a round of golf, providing a casual yet significant setting for the exchange.

England is gearing up to compete against West Indies and Sri Lanka in six Tests scheduled for this summer. Of particular note is a match against Sri Lanka to be held at Old Trafford, Anderson's home ground, which is anticipated to mark his final appearance in the English whites.

Following the departure of long-time partners in crime, Stuart Broad and Anderson, England will be ushering in a new era of pace attack. Broad, who is four years younger than Anderson, retired from the format after the drawn Ashes series last year. However, Anderson continued to persevere. Looking ahead, England is poised to face Australia in the highly-anticipated Ashes series in 2025-26, by which time Anderson will be 43 years old.

Recently achieving the milestone of becoming the first pacer and third-ever bowler to surpass 700 wickets in Tests, Anderson solidified his status as an England legend during the 5th Test against India in March. He now stands behind only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne on this prestigious list.

Also read| IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan centuries guide Gujarat Titans to 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings