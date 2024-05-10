Mukesh Ambani’s old image with billionaire friends go viral, Harsh Goenka makes joke of…

The picture featured Harsh Goenka, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, depicting a memorable moment.

Harsh Goenka, RPG Group chairman and a prominent business personality shared a post caption 'Three old friends' on the social media platform X on Friday. The picture features Harsh Goenka, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, depicting a memorable moment that has become iconic in the eyes of many. The image showcased the heartwarming moment and friendship between the three business tycoons.

The trio in the picture appears in high spirits. “Three old friends: One who is #1 in size of his balance sheet. One who is #1 in size of his respect. One who is #1 in size of his waist,” Harsh Goenka wrote.

The photo was initially posted on X by journalist Pradeep Chandra with the caption, 'Once upon a time - Harsh Goenka, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra'.

Pradeep Chandra's picture garnered around 19000 views and nearly 450 likes within a few of its reposting.

Users on X expressed their appreciation for the trio and posted varied comments. One user commented, "Awesome! How does life get any better than this! Nothing ever replaces good old friends. Cheers! Size/success/whatever else does not matter. Friends are just friends."

“Savage humour, sir,” added another.

“Appreciate your sense of humour,” joined a third.

“Correcting it: Three old friends: One who is #1 in the size of his balance sheet. One who is #1 in size of his respect. One who is #1 in his humour,” wrote another user.

Harsh Goenka is the chairman of RPG Group. He is one of the most powerful corporate executives using social media to change the world and is an ardent user of X. Adding another corporate magnate to this list is Anand Mahindra.