Viral video: Kind man assists duck family in crossing the road, internet lauds him

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 11, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

In a world often criticized for its lack of humanity, a heartwarming video capturing a man's act of kindness towards a duck family has quickly gone viral, sparking a wave of positivity across social media platforms.

Shared on the popular Instagram account @goodnews_movement, the video depicts an unidentified individual assisting a mother duck and her ducklings in safely crossing a busy road. With a tender demeanor, the man guides the ducks across the zebra crossing, ensuring the safety of the entire family, including half a dozen ducklings trailing behind.

The exact location of the heartwarming incident remains unknown, but the impact of the gesture has resonated deeply with viewers worldwide. Many have hailed the man's actions as a shining example of compassion and empathy in a world often overshadowed by negativity.

The video has garnered over 800,000 views and continues to attract widespread attention, with viewers flooding the comments section with messages of admiration and gratitude. Some have expressed faith in humanity being restored, while others have praised the individual for exemplifying values of kindness and responsibility towards all living beings.

As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a poignant reminder of the power of simple acts of kindness and the profound impact they can have in fostering a more compassionate and caring society. 

