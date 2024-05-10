Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heeramandi's Jason Shah reacts to criticism of Bhansali show: 'We should listen to more than just flattery' | Exclusive

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

International action superstar Tony Jaa to debut in Indian cinema with this sequel; not Singham Again, Pushpa 2, Stree 2

Elon Musk to soon allow users to post full-length movies on X, ‘AI Audiences’ coming soon

Meet woman who started business at 21 but failed, then earned Rs 10 crore by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heeramandi's Jason Shah reacts to criticism of Bhansali show: 'We should listen to more than just flattery' | Exclusive

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

International action superstar Tony Jaa to debut in Indian cinema with this sequel; not Singham Again, Pushpa 2, Stree 2

Stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

7 spectacular pics of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

First salaries of Bollywood superstars 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Meet actor who once struggled to pay rent, then became superstar, Bollywood debut was superflop, net worth is..

Heeramandi's Jason Shah reacts to criticism of Bhansali show: 'We should listen to more than just flattery' | Exclusive

Meet actress who worked with superstars, was divorced twice, then married a politician, son-in-law is famous cricketer..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Heeramandi's Jason Shah reacts to criticism of Bhansali show: 'We should listen to more than just flattery' | Exclusive

Jason Shah, who plays British cop Cartwright in Heeramandi, talks about the response to his role and how he deals with criticism

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 10, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

article-main
Jason Shah in Heeramandi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden foray into the streaming world, is out of Netflix. The show, a fictionalised take on the famous Heeramandi red light district of Lahore, has received positive review but mixed reactions from the audiences. While critics have praised the show’s visuals and scale, audiences have criticised factual inaccuracies and some performances. Jason Shah, who plays British officer Cartwright on the show, speaks to DNA about the response he has received for his performance and how he responds to negative feedback.

When asked about how he is taking in the feedback for his performance from Heeramandi, the actor says, “I am receptive to all. But I am definitely ears open a lot more to constructive criticism than just to people who say ‘you have done a great job’. You need to be aware of someone who has a different angle. I want to ask them why they think like that.”

Jason plays ruthless British policeman Cartwright in the show, who is out to overthrow Heeramandi’s matriarch Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), for which he conspires with her rival Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha). While Jason’s performance has been praised, some other actors have received criticism for their performances. Talking about how he deals with negative feedback, Jason says, “I think it’s a good thing to listen when someone has a different opinion about your work. We should listen to those more than just the flattery or the praise because there we can find places that we can explore something that we didn’t try. Maybe that person does have an angle that we have not seen due to our lack of perspective.”

Jason says that as an actor, one should learn how to filter constructive criticism as it makes one a better performer. “We are used to being applauded and told ‘bhai kya shot diya (what a shot you have given)’. But I want to listen to the guy who tells me ‘thoda aise kar leta toh aur mazaa aata (had you done it differently, it would have been better)’. When you listen to that opinion, you improve and something great can come up,” he tells us.

Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, is currently streaming on Netflix.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Octopus crawls across dining table in viral video, internet is shocked

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings knocked out of playoffs race after 60-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru

What is 'FLiRT', new Covid variant spreading in US; know its symptoms and more

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine, whose debut film flopped, then became top star; temper ruined her career, she's now...

Vijay Raaz lauds OTT for giving freedom to artistes, storytellers: 'Hamare cinema mein kahani ko...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement