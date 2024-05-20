SRH vs KKR, Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata, Hyderabad eye major win to reach final stage

Follow live updates of KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match here

The playoff stage of IPL 2024 is set to commence from tomorrow. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday (May 21) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KKR has showcased commendable performance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. They became the first team to secure a place in the playoffs, eyeing for another impressive win to reach this season's final. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) led by Pat Cummins, the team pulled off a four-wicket win in their final league-stage match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday which promoted them to the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: May 21 (Tuesday), 7:30 PM IST

Live streaming details: Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.