SRH vs KKR, Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata, Hyderabad eye major win to reach final stage

Follow live updates of KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match here
The playoff stage of IPL 2024 is set to commence from tomorrow. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday (May 21) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
KKR has showcased commendable performance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. They became the first team to secure a place in the playoffs, eyeing for another impressive win to reach this season's final. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) led by Pat Cummins, the team pulled off a four-wicket win in their final league-stage match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday which promoted them to the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table.
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date & Time: May 21 (Tuesday), 7:30 PM IST
Live streaming details: Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad:Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.