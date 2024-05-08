Fardeen Khan reveals it took 25 dogs to calm Sanjay Leela Bhansali down during Heeramandi shoot: 'Whenever he...'

Fardeen Khan recently made his comeback to the showbiz with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The actor revealed in an interview how Sanjay Leela Bhansali calmed himself down on the sets when he got frustrated.

In a recent interview with IMDb, Fardeen Khan revealed how it took 25 dogs to calm Sanjay Leela Bhansali down during the shoot of Heeramandi. The actor said, "Whenever he was getting flustered, or wasn't getting what he wanted, or he was frustrated about something… To calm him down, the assistant directors would send these 25 dogs that Mr. Bhansali has, on the sets of Heeramandi, and the minute they went on to set, he used to be calm.”

Several actors who have worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali have complained about the filmmaker being short-tempered. In a recent interview, Shekhar Suman defended the filmmaker and said, "How does it matter (if he’s short-tempered)?” Shekhar asked Siddharth Kannan. “He has every right to be. Why does he get angry? He’s not a madman, but he is a perfectionist. You will always notice that perfectionists are short-tempered because they get impatient with everybody else for not being at their level. I know of so many people who are legends in their craft but are also short-tempered. K Asif was like this, Mehboob Khan was like this, Raj Kapoor was like this.”

He continued to add, “It doesn’t matter what they say about Bhansali. He has every right to be angry. In fact, I would want him to be even angrier, considering what we’re getting in return. Look at what he’s creating, not only for us but for posterity.”

Meanwhile, Heeramandi opened to mixed responses from the audience. While some appreciated the series, a section of society slammed the filmmaker for glamourizing Twaifs and the Pakistani audience slammed him for historical inaccuracies. The series marks Bhansali's OTT debut and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal along with Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah, and Fardeen Khan in key roles. The series is available to watch on Netflix.

