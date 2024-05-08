Sonakshi Sinha opens up about same-sex foreplay scene in Heeramandi: 'They didn’t explore it any further than...'

Sonakshi Sinha plays Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress talks about her character being gender fluid in the Netflix show.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamon Bazaar has left the internet divided, but Sonakshi Sinha's performance is being applauded by audiences and critics. The actress plays Fareedan, who wants to take revenge from Manisha Koirala's Mallikajaan and challenge her position as the huzoor, or the lady of Heeramandi.

Fareedan has varied shades, including her character being 'gender fluid'. In one of the scenes, she is seen romanticising another woman but her sexual representation hasn't been directly talked about. Sonakshi talked about the same and opened up about the same-sex foreplay scene in the Netflix series.

Talking to News18, the Lootera actress said, "Initially, sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) had told me that Fareedan is very fluid. At that point of time, a lot of it did happen. And in a place like Heeramandi, people were very open about it. Even Ustadji is very openly a gay man. Sir wanted to explore it in different ways. What Fareedan has been through in her life also has impacted her in a way."

"She was sold off when she was a nine-year-old girl. Maybe that’s why she absolutely hates men. It could be that. They’ve left it very open. They didn’t explore it any further than that one scene where she meets Choudhary saab (a nawab) and is with her maid. It’s just a very vast world and sir has tapped into different aspects of it in small ways", she further added talking about her character.

Also starring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles, Heeramandi is a fictional tale based around the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light area of Heera Mandi in pre-independent India of 1920s to 1940s. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali show is now streaming on Netflix.

