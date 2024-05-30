Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather Update: When will Delhi, Noida, Gurugram get respite from heatwave? IMD shares big update on monsoon

Meet IAS officer who was victim of domestic violence, mother of two, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she's posted in

US opposes UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid rising tensions

Over 35 snakes found in Assam resident's bathroom, terrifying video goes viral

Meet actor, who drove bullock carts, slept hungry; later gave hits with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Deepika; is now ruling OTT

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer who was victim of domestic violence, mother of two, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she's posted in

Over 35 snakes found in Assam resident's bathroom, terrifying video goes viral

Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18, AI features and more to be unveiled at WWDC 2024, event to take place on…

James Webb Space Telescope's stunning images of four gas giants in solar system

8 herbs to keep your body cool amid heatwave

8 superfoods that help to cure diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Meet actor, who drove bullock carts, slept hungry; later gave hits with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Deepika; is now ruling OTT

Meet Akshay, Abhishek's heroine, who began her career as model, saw failed marriage with top Indian sportsman, is now...

Annu Kapoor reacts to backlash over Hamare Baarah: 'Opposing something in democracy is a right but...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who drove bullock carts, slept hungry; later gave hits with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Deepika; is now ruling OTT

This actor, who ran away from home at 15, lived life like nomads, later became star on OTT.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2024, 07:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor, who drove bullock carts, slept hungry; later gave hits with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Deepika; is now ruling OTT
Raghubir Yadav
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Many actors who come from a small village, later became stars with their hardwork. One such actor, who ran away from home at the age of 15, later started his career with television's classic show and is now ruling OTT. 
     
    The actor we are talking about once lived the life of a nomad, endured hunger for days and then gave several hits with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan. He is none other than Raghubir Yadav. 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Raghubir Yadav (@raghubir_y)

     
    Raghubir Yadav is a popular actor, musician who has made his mark in the entertainment industry. After failing in class 11th, the actor decided to run away from home to become a musician. However, fate had different plans and he became an actor and won international awards too. 
     
    According to Navbharat Times, Raghubir Yadav shared that he used to drive a bullock cart and gaze buffaloes and during his time in Parsi theatre, the actor lived the life of nomads, often enduring hunger for several days, staying in tents and shifting villages every now and then. The actor finally made his grand acting debut on television with Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne (1988), playing the lead role. He then made hi debut in Bollywood with the film Massey Sahib. 
     
    In the long span of his career, Raghubir Yadav has given hits with many superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in Piku, Aamir Khan in Lagaan, Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se, Maya Memsaab and Salman Khan in Khamoshi: The Musical. However, his last few films have failed to perform at the box office. He is one of the few actors to receive Silver Peacock for the Best Actor Award (Male) for Massey Sahib at the 11th International Film Festival of India. He also won FIPRESCI Critic's Award, Venice for Best Actor for the film. 
     
    With OTT coming into existence, the actor also tried his luck in the medium and with his OTT debut, he became a star. The actor made his debut with Panchayat which became immensely popular. He later on went to star in other hit OTT series like The Railway Men, The Great Indian Murder and more and is now ruling OTT with his performance in Panchayat's season 3.
     
    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to join Congress? He says, ‘Rahul Gandhi is…’

    Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, highest-ever temperature recorded in....

    Guardians of Cybersecurity: Inside Santosh Kumar Kande's Mission to Protect Corporate Networks

    Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement