Meet actor, who drove bullock carts, slept hungry; later gave hits with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Deepika; is now ruling OTT

Many actors who come from a small village, later became stars with their hardwork. One such actor, who ran away from home at the age of 15, later started his career with television's classic show and is now ruling OTT.

The actor we are talking about once lived the life of a nomad, endured hunger for days and then gave several hits with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan , Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan. He is none other than Raghubir Yadav.

Raghubir Yadav is a popular actor, musician who has made his mark in the entertainment industry. After failing in class 11th, the actor decided to run away from home to become a musician. However, fate had different plans and he became an actor and won international awards too.

According to Navbharat Times, Raghubir Yadav shared that he used to drive a bullock cart and gaze buffaloes and during his time in Parsi theatre, the actor lived the life of nomads, often enduring hunger for several days, staying in tents and shifting villages every now and then. The actor finally made his grand acting debut on television with Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne (1988), playing the lead role. He then made hi debut in Bollywood with the film Massey Sahib.

In the long span of his career, Raghubir Yadav has given hits with many superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in Piku, Aamir Khan in Lagaan, Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se, Maya Memsaab and Salman Khan in Khamoshi: The Musical. However, his last few films have failed to perform at the box office. He is one of the few actors to receive Silver Peacock for the Best Actor Award (Male) for Massey Sahib at the 11th International Film Festival of India. He also won FIPRESCI Critic's Award, Venice for Best Actor for the film.

With OTT coming into existence, the actor also tried his luck in the medium and with his OTT debut, he became a star. The actor made his debut with Panchayat which became immensely popular. He later on went to star in other hit OTT series like The Railway Men, The Great Indian Murder and more and is now ruling OTT with his performance in Panchayat's season 3.