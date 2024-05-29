PM Modi to meditate in Kanyakumari for 2 days after Lok Sabha campaign ends, Congress urges EC intervention

Twitter
Delhi-NCR weather update: Temperature soars to 49.9 degrees in Mungeshpur amid heatwave, respite expected from...

The PM will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda -- a spiritual icon admired by Modi -- is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata', BJP leaders said.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 29, 2024, 08:10 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30, BJP leaders said on Tuesday.

The Congress' Tamil Nadu unit said the Election Commission should not grant permission for the PM's program, as the model code of conduct was in force. Such a move was an attempt at ''indirect campaigning'' after the end of canvassing of votes, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai alleged.

The PM will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda -- a spiritual icon admired by Modi -- is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata', BJP leaders said.

The prime minister had gone on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign.

Party functionaries said Modi's decision to pick the spot in Kanyakumari for his spiritual sojourn underscores his commitment to bringing to fruition Vivekananda's vision for the country.

He has been sounding confident about returning to power for a third term after the votes are counted on June 4. The last phase of polling is scheduled for June 1. Campaigning for polls ends two days before elections.

The rock, where the prime minister will meditate, had a major impact on Vivekananda's life and holds a similar significance in the monk's life as Sarnath for Gautam Buddha, they said.

It was here that Vivekananda arrived after wandering across the country, meditated for three days, and had a vision for a developed India, they said.

''Meditating at the same place shows Prime Minister Modi's commitment to bringing Swami ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat to life,'' a BJP leader said, adding that the place is also referred to in holy texts as the site of Goddess Parvati's meditation for Lord Shiva.

The venue is the southernmost tip of India.

It is where the eastern and the western coastlines meet, the BJP leaders said, noting that it is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea.

''Prime Minister Modi is giving a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari,'' a leader said, adding that it also shows his deep commitment and affection for Tamil Nadu that he is visiting the state even after the elections are over. TNCC President Selvaperunthagai said the EC should not grant permission to the PM as the model code of conduct was in effect.

''It is clear Mr Modi wants to do an indirect campaigning through the media, during the silent period ahead of 48 hours of polling (for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1). A letter is to be submitted to the EC in this connection tomorrow (Wednesday). If required, (we) will also approach the court,'' he said in a post on 'X.'

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

