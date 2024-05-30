Twitter
Shashi Tharoor's personal assistant detained at Delhi airport, accused of smuggling gold from Dubai

As per the sources, Kumar, who arrived at Delhi Airport from Dubai, was questioned by Customs officials about the source of the gold and why he was bringing it to India.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 30, 2024, 08:08 AM IST

Customs officials detained Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s personal assistant Shiv Prasad at the Delhi airport after he was allegedly caught smuggling gold from Dubai, sources said. 
He was taking possession of gold brought from Dubai by one of his associates Kumar. The customs officials also seized gold worth around Rs 30 lakh and launched an investigation to determine the origins and authenticity of the recovered gold.

As per the sources, Kumar, who arrived at Delhi Airport from Dubai, was questioned by Customs officials about the source of the gold and why he was bringing it to India. 

However, he could not provide satisfactory responses or a convincing account, nor could he present the necessary documents. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

