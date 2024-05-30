Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Indian woman offers rental girlfriend services on Instagram with detailed 'rate chart', watch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new Jio AirFiber plans, 1000GB data, Netflix and more at just Rs…

PM Narendra Modi’s favourite film inspired him to take up social work, left superstar bankrupt, remake flopped in...

Mukesh Ambani targeting Rs 1333830 crore valuation for Isha Ambani led Reliance firm, gearing up for…

Meet actor with zero hits, who debuted at 51, owns more cars than SRK, Salman, Jr NTR; runs company worth Rs 2500 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Indian woman offers rental girlfriend services on Instagram with detailed 'rate chart', watch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new Jio AirFiber plans, 1000GB data, Netflix and more at just Rs…

PM Narendra Modi’s favourite film inspired him to take up social work, left superstar bankrupt, remake flopped in...

10 stunning images of Auroras from space by NASA

James Webb Space Telescope's stunning images of four gas giants in solar system

8 herbs to keep your body cool amid heatwave

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

PM Narendra Modi’s favourite film inspired him to take up social work, left superstar bankrupt, remake flopped in...

Meet actor with zero hits, who debuted at 51, owns more cars than SRK, Salman, Jr NTR; runs company worth Rs 2500 crore

Meet actor, who drove bullock carts, slept hungry; later gave hits with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Deepika; is now ruling OTT

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani targeting Rs 1333830 crore valuation for Isha Ambani led Reliance firm, gearing up for…

Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail is now gearing up for another round of funding at valuation north of 1333830 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 30, 2024, 07:56 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani targeting Rs 1333830 crore valuation for Isha Ambani led Reliance firm, gearing up for…
Isha Ambani with Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India with a net worth of more than Rs 946087 crore, is the chairperson of Reliance Industries. For those who are unaware, Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1950000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of businesses and Reliance Retail is one of his best performing subsidiaries. Led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail raised Rs 15000 crore at a valuation of little over Rs 830000 crore last year. Now as per a report by The Hindu Business Line, Reliance Retail is now gearing up for another round of funding at valuation north of 1333830 crore.

The report suggests that Reliance Retail will be raising a lower amount this time in the region of Rs 8336 - Rs 16671 crore. To recall, The company raised over Rs 47000 crore in 2020. The report suggests that the preparations for fundraising are still at the preliminary stage. Isha Ambani’s firm will likely raise funds in the second half of the year. The company may also tap some of the existing investors.

With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list. To reach this milestone, the company invested Rs 82,646 crore in the last 2 years. Reliance Retail currently has 2.5 lakh on-roll employees. Over the past few years, Reliance Retail has attracted investments from large and reputable global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After Hardik Pandya, now Natasa Stankovic breaks silence amid rumoured divorce with India star

Mizoram: 10 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Aizawl amid rains

Albert S Ruddy, Oscar winning producer of The Godfather and Million Dollar Baby, passes away at 94

Shashi Tharoor's personal assistant detained at Delhi airport, accused of smuggling gold from Dubai

Watch Video: Fire breaks out at Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Delhi, DMRC issues statement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement