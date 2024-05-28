Meet star, who used to sing in weddings for Rs 10, one song changed his life; is now one of India’s highest-paid singers

This star, who once used to sing at weddings, has now become one of India's highest-paid singers.

Apart from the actors and storyline, today the singers are also a pivotal part of the movies as they are the ones who put soul into the film with their musics. Apart from Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar and others, another singer who struggled their way up to the top, is one of the singers who used to sing at weddings for just Rs 10.

The singer we are talking about started career with flop songs but later, one song changed his life and after that he went on to become one of India's richest singers. He is none other than Guru Randhawa.

Born as Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa, Guru started his career at the age of 9 when he used to sing in weddings in his village for Rs 9 or Rs 10. He started by doing small shows in Gurdaspur and then began performing in Delhi, at small parties and functions.

He revealed this in an interview with Indian Express and said, "My parents always wanted to see me on TV. They used to make me sing at every wedding. I used to sing at all the weddings in my village and would manage to earn around Rs 100- 150. Someone used to give me Rs 10, someone would give me Rs 20, matlab tabh se kamaai kar raha hoon main, I was in Class 3 or 4 when I started."

Guru started his career with the song 'Same Girl', however, the song failed to impress the audience. Randhawa released his first single named 'Chhad Gayi' on YouTube with the label of Speed Records and his next few songs 'Dardan Nu', 'I Like You' and 'Southall' also failed to give the recognition. However, this was just the starting.

In 2015, Bohemia, Pakistani-American rapper, who was already a star at that time, found potential in Guru Randhawa and decided to collaborate with him. They then produced the song 'Patola' which gathered more than 368 Million views across YouTube and made Guru an overnight star. After this there was no looking back for the singer. He then delivered 4 back to back chartbusters including 'Tu Meri Rani', 'Yaar Mod Do', 'Suit' and 'Outfit'. Soon he also made his Bollywood singing debut with Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium with the song 'Suit Suit'.

Some of his other hits include, 'High Rated Gabru' and 'Lahore', 'Mehendi Wale Haath' and 'Dance Meri Rani' among others. He is now one of the highest-paid singers charging Rs 15 lakh per song and has also ventured into acting with his fiilm Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay alongside Saiee Manjrekar.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.