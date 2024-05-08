Twitter
Bollywood

This film bombed at box office, producer lost crores, director quit filmmaking, now listed in greatest films ever made

Starring Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles, Kaagaz Ke Phool bombed at the box office, but is now listed among the greatest films ever made. It was also the last film directed by Guru Dutt.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 08, 2024, 05:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

A still from Kaagaz Ke Phool
    Born Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone in 1925, actor-director Guru Dutt is considered as among the finest filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema. His films such as Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and  Chaudhvin Ka Chand went on to become cult classics. His last directorial Kaagaz Ke Phool bombed at the box office, but is now counted among the greatest films ever made.

    The 1959 romantic drama Kaagaz Ke Phool was headlined by Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman, with Johnny Walker, Veena, Baby Naaz, and Mahesh Kaul in pivotal supporting roles. The film revolved around the love story of a married director Suresh Sinha, played by Dutt, who falls in love with an orphaned woman Shanti, played by Rehman, and makes her into a famous star. However, their relationship causes problems to Suresh's wife Veena, played by Veena, and eventually, leads to the filmmaker's downfall in his personal and professional life.

    When Kaagaz Ke Phool was released, the film bombed at the box office. Produced and directed by Guru Dutt himself, he lost over Rs 17 crore and never directed a film again. The film led to a technical revolution in Indian cinema as it was the first Indian film made in CinemaScope. In the following years, Kaagaz Ke Phool became a cult classic and was considered way ahead of its time.

    The film is often counted among the greatest films ever made. In a poll published by the British film magazine Sight & Sound in 2002, Kaagaz Ke Phool was ranked at the 160th spot in the list of greatest films of all time. The film has often been listed among the 100 greatest films made in Bollywood. The Guru Dutt directorial also became a part of the syllabus in many global film schools.

    READ | This film bombed at box office, earned less than Rs 2 crore, Shraddha Kapoor was first choice, director quit filmmaking

