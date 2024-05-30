Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani targeting Rs 1333830 crore valuation for Isha Ambani led Reliance firm, gearing up for…

Weather Update: When will Delhi, Noida, Gurugram get respite from heatwave? IMD shares big update on monsoon

'There's no...': Natasa Stankovic's cryptic Instagram post goes viral amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya

Meet IAS officer who was victim of domestic violence, mother of two, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she's posted in

US opposes UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid rising tensions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer who was victim of domestic violence, mother of two, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she's posted in

Over 35 snakes found in Assam resident's bathroom, terrifying video goes viral

Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18, AI features and more to be unveiled at WWDC 2024, event to take place on…

10 stunning images of Auroras from space by NASA

James Webb Space Telescope's stunning images of four gas giants in solar system

8 herbs to keep your body cool amid heatwave

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Meet actor, who drove bullock carts, slept hungry; later gave hits with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Deepika; is now ruling OTT

Meet Akshay, Abhishek's heroine, who began her career as model, saw failed marriage with top Indian sportsman, is now...

Annu Kapoor reacts to backlash over Hamare Baarah: 'Opposing something in democracy is a right but...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather Update: When will Delhi, Noida, Gurugram get respite from heatwave? IMD shares big update on monsoon

Weather conditions are likely going to turn positive for the progress of Southwest monsoon over Lakshadweep, Kerala and north-eastern states during a similar period.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2024, 07:34 AM IST

Weather Update: When will Delhi, Noida, Gurugram get respite from heatwave? IMD shares big update on monsoon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the national capital registered its highest-ever temperature, rain showers provided a much-needed reprieve from the oppressive heat in Delhi-NCR. However, the heatwave is likely to continue until June 1 in various parts of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, etc. 

Severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, bringing heavy rains that flooded homes and farmland, and leaving a trail of destruction. The landfall process began at 8:30 pm on Sunday over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country. 'Remal' flattened fragile dwellings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles. One person was injured after being hit by debris in the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans.

IMD predicted the monsoon to hit in Kerala by June 1. Director of India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Sunil Kamble said the monsoon will take eight to ten days to cover Maharashtra after arriving in Kerala. Sunil Kamble said that the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala in the next 24 hours."If you talk about Mumbai, the temperature range of Mumbai is 35-36 degrees centigrade. And for the summer season, these are quite normal temperatures. But because of the high humidity, like 80% to 90% humidity is there. That's why even at 35 percent-36 percent centigrade, we are getting the feel of 40 degrees. And if you look in and around Maharashtra, the temperature range is between 38 percent and 40 percent centigrade...," he told ANI.

He said that the IMD has already issued a long-range forecast.  As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas that it tends to cover. These rains are crucial to the Indian agriculture economy (especially for kharif crops). India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif and rabi. At a press conference on Monday, IMD chief said that above-normal rainfall is expected this monsoon season across the country in a much-needed respite from the heatwave sweeping the country. Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said, "The South West Monsoon rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106 per cent of the long-period average with a model error of 4 per cent. Thus, above-normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole." The forecast follows the prediction of above-normal rain this monsoon riding on favourable La Nina conditions, expected to set in between August and September.

The weather office said that the heatwave across India will likely decline from May 30, warning of severe heatwave over northwest India over the next three days.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to join Congress? He says, ‘Rahul Gandhi is…’

Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, highest-ever temperature recorded in....

Guardians of Cybersecurity: Inside Santosh Kumar Kande's Mission to Protect Corporate Networks

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement