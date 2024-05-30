Weather Update: When will Delhi, Noida, Gurugram get respite from heatwave? IMD shares big update on monsoon

Weather conditions are likely going to turn positive for the progress of Southwest monsoon over Lakshadweep, Kerala and north-eastern states during a similar period.

After the national capital registered its highest-ever temperature, rain showers provided a much-needed reprieve from the oppressive heat in Delhi-NCR. However, the heatwave is likely to continue until June 1 in various parts of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, etc.

Severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, bringing heavy rains that flooded homes and farmland, and leaving a trail of destruction. The landfall process began at 8:30 pm on Sunday over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country. 'Remal' flattened fragile dwellings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles. One person was injured after being hit by debris in the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans.

IMD predicted the monsoon to hit in Kerala by June 1. Director of India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Sunil Kamble said the monsoon will take eight to ten days to cover Maharashtra after arriving in Kerala. Sunil Kamble said that the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala in the next 24 hours."If you talk about Mumbai, the temperature range of Mumbai is 35-36 degrees centigrade. And for the summer season, these are quite normal temperatures. But because of the high humidity, like 80% to 90% humidity is there. That's why even at 35 percent-36 percent centigrade, we are getting the feel of 40 degrees. And if you look in and around Maharashtra, the temperature range is between 38 percent and 40 percent centigrade...," he told ANI.

He said that the IMD has already issued a long-range forecast. As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas that it tends to cover. These rains are crucial to the Indian agriculture economy (especially for kharif crops). India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif and rabi. At a press conference on Monday, IMD chief said that above-normal rainfall is expected this monsoon season across the country in a much-needed respite from the heatwave sweeping the country. Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said, "The South West Monsoon rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106 per cent of the long-period average with a model error of 4 per cent. Thus, above-normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole." The forecast follows the prediction of above-normal rain this monsoon riding on favourable La Nina conditions, expected to set in between August and September.

The weather office said that the heatwave across India will likely decline from May 30, warning of severe heatwave over northwest India over the next three days.

