Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18, AI features and more to be unveiled at WWDC 2024, event to take place on…

Following the keynote on June 10, the ‘Platforms State of the Union’ will take a deeper dive into the latest software advances and new tools that will “further empower Apple developers”.

Apple has announced to organise its flagship Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC24) from June 10-June 14, including keynote and ‘Platforms State of the Union’.

The company said the conference will bring the global Apple developer community together to provide them with insights into the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS and watchOS.

“Throughout the week, developers will be able to hear from Apple engineers, designers, and other experts through more than 100 technical sessions, in-depth consultations, and live forums for guidance,” said Apple.

Following the keynote on June 10, the ‘Platforms State of the Union’ will take a deeper dive into the latest software advances and new tools that will “further empower Apple developers”.

With over 100 technical sessions throughout the week, WWDC24 will offer developers a chance to hear from Apple engineers, designers, and other experts for a deeper dive into the latest technologies and frameworks.

Apple will also organise the ‘Swift Student Challenge’, one of many programmes that seeks to uplift the next generation of technologists, creators, and entrepreneurs.

This year, 50 ‘Distinguished Winners’ have been recognised for outstanding submissions and will visit Apple Park for a three-day experience with special activities throughout the week of WWDC.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)