Meet actor with zero hits, who debuted at 51, owns more cars than SRK, Salman, Jr NTR; runs company worth Rs 2500 crore

Meet Indian businessman-turned-actor, who debuted at 51, but has no hits, still worth Rs 150 crore.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2024, 08:17 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor with zero hits, who debuted at 51, owns more cars than SRK, Salman, Jr NTR; runs company worth Rs 2500 crore
Saravanan Arul's still from The Legend
Many Indian actors, who fail to make their mark in the entertainment industry, later quit films to become entrepreneurs. However, there is one businessman-turned-actor who made his debut at 51 and owns more cars than SRK, Salman, Jr NTR. 

The actor we are talking about has only worked in one film so far which also failed to make a mark at the box office. However, secret to his wealth is his Re 2500 crore company. He is none other than Saravanan Arul also known as Legend Saravanan. 

Saravanan Arul is an Indian buisnessman-turned-actor who made his debut at 51. The actor has by far done only one film titled The Legend. Helmed by JD Jerry, the film also starred Urvashi Rautela, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Suman, Nassar and Vijaykumar. However, despite receiving positive reviews, presence of big names in the film, it was a big box office failure, but made Saravanan a star. 

The actor is the owner of The New Legend Saravana Stores, a popular shopping complex chain in the south. The company had a reported turnover of Rs 2500 crore in the 2021-22 financial year, making it one of the biggest in its segment in the country. Not only this, his company had also bankrolled Sravanan’s debut film The Legend, which released in theatres in 2022. Owing to this, the actor has a whopping net worth of Rs 150 crore. 

Apart from this, Saravanan has the biggest collection of luxury cars including three Rolls Royce sedans, Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 488, Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DB11, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Flying Spur, and Porsche 911 Turbo S among others. If reports are to be believed, his luxury car collection is the biggest among all actors in India, and more than what the three Khans, Allu Arjun, or Rajinikanth own. 

Meanwhile, recently there were reports that Saravanan Arul is all set to make his comeback with his movie Legend 02. The story of the project is entirely set in Kashmir and the film is set to be in production currently.

