Amid murmurs of marriage, Janhvi Kapoor has this message for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother: 'So proud...'

Janhvi Kapoor shared a post on Instagram Stories for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 28, 2024, 09:45 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya
Amidst swirling speculations about their alleged romance, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya continue to keep fans guessing with their subtle yet intriguing social media gestures. The duo often spotted together at events, recently ignited fresh waves of speculation with their supportive actions towards each other's families. The latest buzz surrounds Janhvi Kapoor's heartfelt post for Shikhar Pahariya's mother's new television venture.

Through a clip shared on her social media handles, Janhvi expressed her pride and support for Smruti Sanjay Pahariya, Shikhar's mother, who is all set to grace the small screen with her upcoming TV show. Shikhar, on his part, reciprocated the support by extending his best wishes to his mother through an Instagram story, urging fans to tune in to her show.


Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story for Shikhar's mom

Adding to the intrigue, Janhvi Kapoor's recent fashion choices have also caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans. Sporting a necklace adorned with the name 'Shikhu', a term of endearment for Shikhar, Janhvi has subtly hinted at her affection towards him. The necklace made a prominent appearance during the Maidaan screening, where Janhvi exuded elegance, accessorizing her ensemble with this personalized touch.

 

Further stoking the flames of speculation, Janhvi's social media feed has been peppered with stylish snapshots showcasing her Shikhu necklace, leaving fans wondering about the true nature of her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. A recent post featuring the necklace prompted a response from Shikhar himself, who liked the picture, while Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor added to the intrigue with her cryptic comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of her much-anticipated sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao slated for May 31. Mr and Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in Roohi. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

