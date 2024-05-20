Tata Motors unveils its new Rs 43000 crore investment plan for...

The automaker Tata Motors, headquartered in Mumbai, plans to invest Rs 43,000 crore in goods and technology in 2024–2025. This will come in just over Rs 41,200 crore over the FY24 budget. It is anticipated that Jaguar Land Rover, the British division, will receive the majority of the roughly Rs 35,000 crore. Approximately Rs 33,000 crore was invested in JLR in FY24, whereas approximately Rs 8000 crore was invested in Tata Motors.

”Investment by JLR ended at 3.3 billion pounds (more than Rs 33,000 crore), and Tata Motors did more than Rs 8,200 crore. So, the total we ended was at about Rs 41,200 crore investment in FY24,” Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji said in an earnings conference. Coming to FY25, he said, for JLR, the investment will be ”more like 3.5 billion pounds, broadly Rs 35,000 crore, because all the product plans we had are coming together (next year)”.

He further said, ”There is a phasing issue we are dealing (with), and these products have to (be) launched on time”. For Tata Motors, Balaji said, ”We will repeat the Rs 8,000-odd crore range. So, JLR is about 6 per cent increase and Tata Motors is flat.

For Tata Motors, Balaji said, "We will repeat the Rs 8,000-odd crore range. So, JLR is about 6 per cent increase and Tata Motors is flat. So, that's how the investment is (for FY25)". He said the investment is "all about products and technologies" for JLR and Tata Motors. Elaborating on the new product launch programme, Jaguar Land Rover CFO Richard Molyneux said, "FY2026 is the year when our new product starts to hit. We will have Range Rover BEV in the market by then and other products as well. At that point in time, we start to replace some of the vehicles on which we make less money with brand-new vehicles, which normally helps EBIT levels".

At that point in time, we start to replace some of the vehicles on which we make less money with brand-new vehicles, which normally helps EBIT levels”. On the Range Rover BEV, he said, ”We’re doing it differently. This is not a BEV (battery electric vehicle) which is going to get sold as a Range Rover. This is the Range Rover with a BEV powertrain”.

Molyneux further said, "BEV happens to give the exact combination of power, quietness and serenity that is perfect for the Range Rover brand. So, this will be the top-end of Range Rover".

JLR will also keep developing its offerings on Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, he said, adding that the Defender OCTA will get launched later this year.

(with inputs from PTI)