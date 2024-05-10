Meet the tawaif, real courtesan of Heeramandi, was once highest paid item girl, was killed by....

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Weather update: Heavy dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; brings temperature down

In the Game: Live Football Scores and Play-by-Play

10 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India -- rank wise with fees, reviews, contact

StreamRecorder.io: A Super Handy Tool for Affiliate Marketers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders eye playoffs spot as they take on Mumbai Indians

In the Game: Live Football Scores and Play-by-Play

8 animals named after food

7 Indian actors who started their careers as background dancers

7 fruits you should never store in fridge

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

This blockbuster was inspired by Lata Mangeshkar, rejected by Hema, Dimple due to bold content, filmmaker got into...

This actor moved to Hollywood after role in Amitabh's film got edited; worked in The Office, Prison Break, died after...

HomeViral

Viral

Meet the tawaif, real courtesan of Heeramandi, was once highest paid item girl, was killed by....

In a twist of fate, Niggo's personal and professional lives intersected when she fell in love with Khawaja Mazhar, a producer, during the filming of "Qasu" in 1971.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 10, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nargis Begum, affectionately known as Niggo, hailed from the vibrant but often overlooked red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore, Pakistan. Her journey into the world of entertainment began modestly, as she followed in the footsteps of her mother, who organized mujras to sustain their family.

Niggo's innate talent for dance didn't go unnoticed for long. Filmmakers, prowling Heeramandi's streets for fresh talent, were captivated by her performances. In 1964, she made her silver screen debut with "Ishrat," marking the inception of a remarkable career.

With each performance, Niggo's star rose higher. Her dynamic dance sequences and magnetic stage presence earned her acclaim, propelling her to the forefront of Lahore's burgeoning film industry. Over the years, she graced the screen in over 100 films, becoming synonymous with the vivacious energy of mujras and earning the distinction of being the highest-paid item girl of her era.

In a twist of fate, Niggo's personal and professional lives intersected when she fell in love with Khawaja Mazhar, a producer, during the filming of "Qasu" in 1971. Their union, however, faced societal scorn, as the entrenched norms of the time frowned upon courtesans marrying into respectable families. Undeterred by societal pressures, Niggo and Mazhar defied conventions, exchanging vows and embarking on a journey fraught with challenges.

The bliss of their union was short-lived. Niggo's withdrawal from the film industry and her familial ties to Heeramandi were abruptly severed when her mother, resorting to emotional manipulation, orchestrated her return under the pretense of illness. Trapped in a web of obligation and guilt, Niggo found herself torn between her past and present, grappling with conflicting loyalties.

Meanwhile, Mazhar's futile attempts to reclaim his wife's affections culminated in tragedy. In a harrowing act of desperation, Mazhar, fueled by resentment and longing, stormed into Niggo's abode in January 1972. When met with steadfast refusal, he unleashed a barrage of bullets, snuffing out not only Niggo's life but also those of her family and an unwitting musician caught in the crossfire.

The chilling aftermath of the incident reverberated across Lahore, prompting swift legal action as Mazhar was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Brave mother hare battles hawk to protect her babies, watch

10 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India -- rank wise with fees, reviews, contact

Meet one of India's self-made richest woman who built Rs 2225 crore company with just Rs 20000, her net worth is...

Thalaimai Seyalagam trailer: Kishore, Shriya Reddy's thriller exposes quest for power in Tamil Nadu politics

Jay Shah reveals who made the decision to exclude Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan from BCCI central contracts list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement