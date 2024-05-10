Meet the tawaif, real courtesan of Heeramandi, was once highest paid item girl, was killed by....

Nargis Begum, affectionately known as Niggo, hailed from the vibrant but often overlooked red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore, Pakistan. Her journey into the world of entertainment began modestly, as she followed in the footsteps of her mother, who organized mujras to sustain their family.

Niggo's innate talent for dance didn't go unnoticed for long. Filmmakers, prowling Heeramandi's streets for fresh talent, were captivated by her performances. In 1964, she made her silver screen debut with "Ishrat," marking the inception of a remarkable career.

With each performance, Niggo's star rose higher. Her dynamic dance sequences and magnetic stage presence earned her acclaim, propelling her to the forefront of Lahore's burgeoning film industry. Over the years, she graced the screen in over 100 films, becoming synonymous with the vivacious energy of mujras and earning the distinction of being the highest-paid item girl of her era.

In a twist of fate, Niggo's personal and professional lives intersected when she fell in love with Khawaja Mazhar, a producer, during the filming of "Qasu" in 1971. Their union, however, faced societal scorn, as the entrenched norms of the time frowned upon courtesans marrying into respectable families. Undeterred by societal pressures, Niggo and Mazhar defied conventions, exchanging vows and embarking on a journey fraught with challenges.

The bliss of their union was short-lived. Niggo's withdrawal from the film industry and her familial ties to Heeramandi were abruptly severed when her mother, resorting to emotional manipulation, orchestrated her return under the pretense of illness. Trapped in a web of obligation and guilt, Niggo found herself torn between her past and present, grappling with conflicting loyalties.

Meanwhile, Mazhar's futile attempts to reclaim his wife's affections culminated in tragedy. In a harrowing act of desperation, Mazhar, fueled by resentment and longing, stormed into Niggo's abode in January 1972. When met with steadfast refusal, he unleashed a barrage of bullets, snuffing out not only Niggo's life but also those of her family and an unwitting musician caught in the crossfire.

The chilling aftermath of the incident reverberated across Lahore, prompting swift legal action as Mazhar was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes.