Meet woman who grew up in orphanage, was married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5, built billion-dollar company in...

Some success stories are very inspiring and touching. One such story is of Jyothi Reddy who beat all odds to become the CEO of a billion-dollar software company.

She was sent to an orphanage by her daily wager father at 8. The second of five children born in a poor family, studied at a government school while living in a orphanage.

She was compelled to get married at 16 and became a mother of two daughters at 18 years of age.

With her financial constraints elevating, she worked in farm fields for a meagre daily wage of just Rs 5. The momentous time came in her life when a central government scheme helped her get into teaching. But the money wasn’t enough and she did a tailoring job at night to survive.

Thereafter, Jyothi pursued a BA degree from the Dr BR Ambedkar Open University in 1994 and a PG degree from Kakatiya University in 1997. The degrees helped her earn more, but at Rs 398 per month, it was insufficient.

The next transformational point came when a relative visited from US. This made her realise the opportunities abroad. Jyothi pursued computer courses and left for the US when she was eligible to work there.

In the US too, she had to struggle as she worked at a petrol pump, do a babysitter job, among other odd jobs. Her first decent job was as a recruitment professional. In 2021, with savings of $40,000 she began her own business, Key Software Solutions. The company rose gradually to mark a turnover of $15 million and eventually into a billion-dollar company in 2017.