Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting of votes today, know time, where to watch

Lenskart becomes Rs 41551 crore company, gets over Rs 16620000000 from...

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Meghalaya Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced Soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Meghalaya Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced Soon

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

8 spectacular Nebula images captured by NASA

Indian cricketers to win both T20 and ODI World Cups

Common mistakes that are hindering your weight loss journey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl, grandfather David Dhawan shares good news

Natasa Stankovic's friend Aleksandar Ilic slams troll saying he broke her marriage with Hardik Pandya: 'Should I...'

Neha Sharma reveals if her father's political career has backfired on her in Bollywood: 'I am not here to promote...'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting of votes today, know time, where to watch

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the assembly by-polls will commence at 8 AM on June 4, the Election Commission said on Saturday.  

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting of votes today, know time, where to watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the assembly by-polls will commence at 8 AM on June 4, the Election Commission said.  

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will start from 6 AM on Sunday, it said. The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh was advanced from June 4 to June 2 as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2 and a new House has to be constituted by that day.

In a statement on Saturday, the Election Commission also shared a set of latest instructions issued by it on counting arrangements, counting procedure and storage of EVMs and paper trail machines. According to one of the instructions, as per Rule 54A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers will be started first at the returning officer's table. The local display of the trends and results by the chief electoral officers of states, returning officers and district election officers will also be done through digital display panels.

You can check the vote counting on DNA India YouTube channel. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail today, no relief from court

Adani portfolio touches new heights, records massive Rs 829170000000…

It's Mukesh Ambani vs Bezos vs Sundar Pichai as Reliance launches 'JioFinance', know top features

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

Lions tackle raging river in viral video, internet is stunned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement