Meet India's most talented superstar, is actor, dancer, stuntman, singer, lyricist; not Ranbir, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman

India's most talented superstar is a versatile actor, trained classical dancer, makeup artiste, choreographer, stunt expert, singer, lyricist, director, and much more

Superstars are actors or performers that rule their domain. Naturally, star power comes from the ability to connect with the audience. But a lot depends on one’s talents as well. How well a performer can execute a particular skill determines their ability to be not just successful but loved. So being multitalented is naturally an advantage for any superstar. There are several superstars in India who excel in multiple fields, but perhaps only one who is a master of over a dozen fields associated with cinema.

India’s most talented superstar is...

Born Parthasarthy Srinivasan in 1954, this star came to be known by his stage name Kamal Haasan. He started his career in 1960 as a child artiste but even as he was an actor, young Kamal’s interests lay elsewhere. An expert dancer, Kamal Haasan is a trained classical dancer. In fact, as he grew older, he began his journey in films as an adult as a dance assistant, working with a choreographer. While working in theatre, he trained himself to be a makeup artiste as well. Apart from this, through the course of his career, he has established himself as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema history, apart from also directing some of his films. Kamal Haasan also regularly sings in his films and has written lyrics for some songs. In the 90s, he trained a stunt performer too and performs his own stunts in his films, even in his 60s. While most other superstars can do two, or at the most three things quite well, Kamal Haasan excels in a dozen.



Kamal Haasan is a trained classical dancer

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films

Kamal Haasan is almost 70 now but still one of the biggest names at the box office in India. In 2022, he starred in Vikram, a thriller that earned over Rs 400 crore, re-establishing him as a box office force. The actor in currently involved in two mega projects, both pan-India in nature. First off, he is playing the villain in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor will reprise his iconic role of Senapathy in Mani Ratnam’s Indian 2.

