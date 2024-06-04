Who is Engineer Rashid, jailed J-K leader who defeated Omar Abdullah in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat?

Rashid heads the Awami Ittehad Party and was one of 22 candidates in the fray from Baramulla.

Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is leading from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir with 203273 votes as of 5.30 pm. Rashid has secured 469574 votes till the same time and is likely to win. He contested against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who conceded defeat with 266301 votes.

Who is Engineer Rashid?

He is a former two-time MLA from J-K and is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a terror-funding case. Rashid heads the Awami Ittehad Party and was one of 22 candidates in the fray from Baramulla. He also contested the 2019 parliamentary elections but couldn't win. This time, his two sons Abrar Rashid and Asrar Rashid, led the election campaign for their father.

He started his political career in 2008 after resigning as a construction engineer. After a 17-day campaign, he won the constituency seat of Langate in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested by NIA in 2019 on charges of terror-funding activities. This is the first Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir were held in five phases.

