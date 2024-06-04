NEET Result 2024: NTA NEET UG results declared at exams.nta.ac.in, DIRECT LINK here

NEET Result 2024 Declared: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET-UG) has announced the results on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

NEET Result 2024 Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of NEET 2024. Candidates can check the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduates available on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

A total of 9,96,393 male candidates, 13,31,321 female candidates, and 17 transgender candidates appeared for the exam. The overall attendance was 96.94%, with male candidates at 96.92%, female candidates at 96.96%, and transgender candidates at 94.44%.

NEET UG exam was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the objection window was closed on June 1, 2024. The final answer key was released on June 3, 2024.

NEET UG Results 2024: Steps to download the scorecard