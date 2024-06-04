Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

He is the current MP from the Churu Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan.

Rahul Kaswan of Congress is leading with a large margin of 67045 votes in the Churu Lok Sabha Election in Rajasthan. He is the current MP from the seat. Devendra Jhajharia from BJP is in the second place and has secured 512854 votes till 2.15 pm. The final Lok Sabha election result of Churu constituency is yet to come as the counting still underway.

