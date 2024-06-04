Twitter
Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

He is the current MP from the Churu Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 02:19 PM IST

Rahul Kaswan of Congress is leading with a large margin of 67045 votes in the Churu Lok Sabha Election in Rajasthan. He is the current MP from the seat. Devendra Jhajharia from BJP is in the second place and has secured 512854 votes till 2.15 pm. The final Lok Sabha election result of Churu constituency is yet to come as the counting still underway.

READ | BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
