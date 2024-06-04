Election Results 2024: Man appears with kirpan at counting centre in Kanyakumari, detained by police

A man wielding a kirpan at a counting centre in Kanyakumari was questioned by TN Police on Tuesday morning

In Kanyakumari district, an elderly Sikh man turned up at a counting centre sporting a knife, neatly placed inside a sheath and police are questioning him.

Police on security duty questioned him in connection with his knife, and according to local television reports he is a candidate from fringe outfit in Kanyakumari.

India on Tuesday begun counting more than 64 crore votes in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. PM Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is widely expected to sweep the elections but political analysts say that the INDIA Alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi's Congress, may spring up a surprise.

